My mission is to save children, education, and democracy by dismantling the EdTech industry through grassroots change. I am a teacher, writer, author, speaker, activist, consultant, and parent.

First Fish Chronicles is the home for my advocacy, writing, and community building in support of my mission to dismantle EdTech. I named this newsletter the First Fish Chronicles because I fundamentally believe the direction we’re going in needs to change and we need courageous humans to go first. To learn more about First Fish, read this note.

By subscribing to the First Fish Chronicles, you join a community of advocates fighting to protect education for our children and keep Big Tech out of the classroom. As a subscriber, you'll receive weekly essays that dive deep into the real threat posed by EdTech products, Generative AI, and screen-based learning.

A little more about me

I was destined to be a teacher, as evidenced by the hours I spent “playing school” in my childhood (I was always the teacher, of course). I started my official career as a 7th grade English teacher in 2003 and spent twelve years in the classroom. Teaching middle school remains one of the most impactful and meaningful experiences of my life. My concerns about tech’s ruinous effect on education today stems from my lived experience of the power of teaching. When former students reach out, even decades later, to tell me what they remembered about our class, my heart hums. Today, I’m back in the classroom teaching a seminar at the Evans School of Public Policy at the University of Washington. I love it.

I often joke I’m also an “accidental activist” and any memoir I write will be titled as such. My lawsuits against my school district and a major EdTech company are clearly rooted in my concern for rules that are enforced or followed for some, but not for all. In terms of the EdTech industry’s business model today, this looks like speaking out against the corporate capture of education. That’s why I’m here.

I am also a long-time activist with Fairplay and currently the co-chair of the Screens-in-Schools Action Group. I cofounded The Student Data Privacy Project with friends and allies back in 2019 to test the efficacy of FERPA (spoiler alert: it’s not effectively enforced). I work closely with my dear friends and allies at the EdTech Law Center. I am a part of grassroots efforts around the globe, from London to Kazakhstan to Kenya.

My book, The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family, came out in January 2024 and it is in its second edition. It is the guidebook parents need to navigate parenting in the age of smartphones and social media. My favorite part is the Epilogue.

