My 3 Classroom Rules: No phones or laptops. Handwritten papers encouraged. Talk to each other.
How it works in my university seminar and 3 questions to ask before we rely (too much) on tech.
  
Emily Cherkin
Tune in here for dates and Zoom links!
  
Quit or Die? I choose Option C.
Some news. Come swim with me.
  
Letter Template: What to Say When School Says Your Child Has Been "Misusing" Tech
Has your school or teacher emailed to say your child is "misusing" school-issued technology? Here's a sample letter template of how to respond!
  
Letter Template: What to Say When Your School Has Said They Can Consent on Behalf of a Parent
Schools have been consenting on behalf of parents when it comes to EdTech product terms of use. The FTC amicus brief changes this. Here's how to…
  
Letter Template: For Parents to Inform Schools of the FTC Amicus Brief Finding
The recent amicus brief filed by FTC has dramatic implications for school officials consenting to privacy terms on behalf of parents. Spoiler alert…
  
Letter Template: How to Refuse GenAI Use in School
Unfortunately, GenAI tools are now embedded in the other EdTech products used by children on school-issued devices. GenAI is not safe for children and…
  
Letter Template: Follow-Up to Administrators Re: Opting Out of EdTech
How to respond to your school administrators when you attempt to opt out of EdTech products and/or 1:1 school-issued devices and meet resistance.
  
Letter Template: Initial EdTech Opt Out Letter to Administrators
What parents can say to school administrators as they seek to opt their child out of EdTech products and/or 1:1 school-issued tech.
  
Letter Template: Informing Teachers of Your Opt Out Intentions
Teachers will bear the brunt of opting out of EdTech. This is wrong and unfair. Here's a letter to write that acknowledges this burden, but holds the…
  
5 Organizations Who Take $$$ From Tech That You Should Know About
And why this makes it really hard to trust their advice, unfortunately.
  
5 Independently Funded Orgs I Highly Recommend Following & Supporting
Because so many orgs are compromised by tech funding, here are a few great ones that are not!
  
