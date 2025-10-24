Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
My 3 Classroom Rules: No phones or laptops. Handwritten papers encouraged. Talk to each other.
How it works in my university seminar and 3 questions to ask before we rely (too much) on tech.
Oct 24
•
Emily Cherkin
6
Upcoming Office Hours
Tune in here for dates and Zoom links!
Oct 22
•
Emily Cherkin
Quit or Die? I choose Option C.
Some news. Come swim with me.
Oct 21
•
Emily Cherkin
Letter Template: What to Say When School Says Your Child Has Been "Misusing" Tech
Has your school or teacher emailed to say your child is "misusing" school-issued technology? Here's a sample letter template of how to respond!
Oct 20
•
Emily Cherkin
5
Letter Template: What to Say When Your School Has Said They Can Consent on Behalf of a Parent
Schools have been consenting on behalf of parents when it comes to EdTech product terms of use. The FTC amicus brief changes this. Here's how to…
Oct 17
•
Emily Cherkin
Letter Template: For Parents to Inform Schools of the FTC Amicus Brief Finding
The recent amicus brief filed by FTC has dramatic implications for school officials consenting to privacy terms on behalf of parents. Spoiler alert…
Oct 16
•
Emily Cherkin
Letter Template: How to Refuse GenAI Use in School
Unfortunately, GenAI tools are now embedded in the other EdTech products used by children on school-issued devices. GenAI is not safe for children and…
Oct 15
•
Emily Cherkin
1
Letter Template: Follow-Up to Administrators Re: Opting Out of EdTech
How to respond to your school administrators when you attempt to opt out of EdTech products and/or 1:1 school-issued devices and meet resistance.
Oct 14
•
Emily Cherkin
1
Letter Template: Initial EdTech Opt Out Letter to Administrators
What parents can say to school administrators as they seek to opt their child out of EdTech products and/or 1:1 school-issued tech.
Oct 11
•
Emily Cherkin
1
Letter Template: Informing Teachers of Your Opt Out Intentions
Teachers will bear the brunt of opting out of EdTech. This is wrong and unfair. Here's a letter to write that acknowledges this burden, but holds the…
Oct 10
•
Emily Cherkin
3
1
5 Organizations Who Take $$$ From Tech That You Should Know About
And why this makes it really hard to trust their advice, unfortunately.
Oct 8
•
Emily Cherkin
12
7
5 Independently Funded Orgs I Highly Recommend Following & Supporting
Because so many orgs are compromised by tech funding, here are a few great ones that are not!
Oct 8
•
Emily Cherkin
6
© 2025 Emily Cherkin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts