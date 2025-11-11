The original version of this essay was posted on my website on February 11, 2025.

Just as there is no such thing as a safe cigarette, there is no such thing as safe EdTech.

At the end of the day, the business model underlying Big Tech and its sweater-vested cousin, EdTech, is extractive, manipulative, and harmful to children and development.

Period.

It isn’t (just) about the fact that too much time on school iPads is bad for learning or vision or focus (all true), or that “learning” apps are gamified to keep children on a platform longer (see here); or that kids can access ChatGPT and porn on their school-issued devices (they can); it is the fact that the only way these products will be profitable for their makers is if they collect the data of its users and Big Tech and EdTech are identical in the way they extract user data for profit. These companies make deliberate choices to choose profits over people, and they will continue to do so until they are forced to do otherwise.

When it comes to EdTech, however, it is easy to fall into the trap of believing that if this tech tool is for “educational purposes,” it must then be safe and good, right?

Unfortunately, no, not at all, or at least, not in the way that EdTech tools are currently being deployed. (And just a reminder— EdTech is *not* TechEd.)

I’m tired of hearing that children need these products to “be successful” in education. As my brilliant friend and colleague, Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath quips, “Teach kids to think and I’ll guarantee they’ll be able to use tech; teach kids to tech, and there’s no guarantee they’ll ever be able to think.”

We need to raise children who can think. Our democracy depends on a thinking citizenry.

On that note…

How Does EdTech Harm Children?*

Off the top of my head since I first drafted this essay earlier this year, I would also add:

EdTech displaces teachers. If the business model of tech is to “scale,” then “scaling” in education means doing more with less. In this case, teachers are “less”— no wonder GenAI tools are flooding classrooms. That’s the next step— AI tutors instead of teachers. EdTech displaces creative pursuits. Can a child learn something via an EdTech platform? Probably. But the question isn’t so much what it “can” do as what it displaces in the process. Too often, tech displaces the stuff that actually matters, like critical thinking or creativity. EdTech erodes democracy. It sounds dramatic, but it’s a very real risk. Those who control the children, control the future. (And yes, that is a paraphrase of a quote attributed to H*tler, not someone I’m prone to citing.)

Do you have any other harms to add to this list? Add them in the comments. There is much to be concerned about.

As a reminder, Tech Ed is not EdTech. We do not need internet-connected devices to teach children to read; 1:1 devices to learn about mis- or dis-information; or online curricula to teach math or writing.

Any conversation about EdTech must begin with understanding that the business model itself is the underlying problem, and that until these companies are forced– or elect (ha)– to change, EdTech products as they currently exist will never be safe for children.

*Adapted from this resource written by my colleagues at EdTech Law Center.