2019 was the first time I testified about EdTech

When I first realized that Seattle Public Schools was about to adopt an entirely app-based science curriculum in the spring of 2019, I decided I needed to speak up, so I registered to testify at a school board meeting, and thus began my journey as an accidental activist.
Since 2019, I’ve been invited to testify in other state legislatures, federal agencies, U.K. Parliament, and the United States Senate.
Other than my hairstyle, not much has changed from my initial testimony nearly seven years ago.
My team pulled together this highlight reel from some of my public testimony moments. Since we made the video, I’ve been invited to testify before two more state legislative bodies, so we will have to do a Part 2 soon!
Thank you for being here.
