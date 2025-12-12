First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles
Screentime Solutions
3 Reasons Not to Give Smart Devices as Holiday Gifts
0:00
-22:26

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of First Fish Chronicles

3 Reasons Not to Give Smart Devices as Holiday Gifts

Hal's avatar
Hal
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to First Fish Chronicles to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Emily Cherkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture