I wrote another post about 5 education and policy organizations who take money from tech that makes it hard to trust them (boo, Sesame Street!).

So what orgs do I trust and recommend? I’m so glad you asked!

The very first thing I do when looking for research, guidance, or recommendations from an organization (public or private) is to look at where they get their funding. In particular I look for organizations that don’t take money from Big Tech. Then I look to see if their research is high-quality, peer-reviewed, and focused on the needs of children. With that in mind, here are 5 organizations I trust (and wholeheartedly recommend):