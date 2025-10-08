First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

Richard Freed
Oct 8

Thank you for speaking the truth and speaking up for kids. I believe these industry-funded orgs masquerading as objective helpers of parents hurt all children. However, I am quite certain these orgs most betray our nation's most vulnerable kids. Tech elite parents at the top of industry and such "child-helping" organizations often know the true impact of screens and do all they can to protect their privileged kids from its harmful effects. In contrast, it's families of color and low-income who have less access to real science who are most being deceived by the screen promotions of such duplicitous organizations.

As an example, such industry-funded orgs often claim screen time is less important, even as peer-reviewed research shows it puts kids at risks for obesity and its dangerous consequences such as diabetes and the risk of early death. It's black and Latino kids--spending much more time sedentary in front of screens than white kids--who are most being decimated by obesity. I believe truly independent orgs providing child screen advice have a responsibility to call out the harmful and deceitful messaging of these industry-funded players so that all kids can can lead healthy and successful lives.

Lassie Webster
Oct 8

Whoa. That is really disturbing! Thanks for the info!

