Note from Emily: A parent recently emailed to say that she had learning her children (third graders) were watching TV during their lunch period. Her concerns about this led her to find my work, so she decided to reach out to the principal to ask for more information about tech usage at the school. She shared it with me and when I asked her if I could share this letter with my readers, she consented. If it inspires you, please adapt and use!

Dear Principal,

We are following up on recent discussions about media and technology use at school. We appreciate your willingness to engage on this topic and would welcome the opportunity for a parent-teacher meeting as you proposed.

We want to emphasize that our questions come from a place of wanting to understand and collaborate. We recognize that the use of technology in education is a complex issue, and we appreciate the challenges teachers and administrators face.

We would like the school to provide parents with comprehensive information about:

Current technology usage: The amount of daily screen time students experience, including both entertainment media (TV shows) and educational technology programs

Educational rationale: The specific learning objectives and benefits associated with each type of technology use

Supporting research: How are the educational technology tools currently in use being evaluated for effectiveness?

Data privacy: What measures are in place to protect student data privacy?

Like many parents, we have navigated the challenges of technology use at home, and have learned from our experiences and research to implement boundaries. As we’ve become aware of technology use at school, we’ve turned to research and found compelling evidence that reflects we should better understand the specific usage at school.

We’d like to share several research-based concerns that inform our questions:

National test scores have declined significantly during the same period that schools have increased educational technology implementation

Multiple studies demonstrate that children retain information better when reading from physical books compared to screens, with benefits including improved comprehension, recall, long-term memory, attention, and working memory

Research consistently shows that handwriting improves memory, recall, and conceptual understanding while supporting crucial brain development in young children

Much of the available research on educational technology tools is funded by the technology industry itself, raising questions about independence and objectivity

Educational technology tools are often designed to maximize engagement through game-like features, but engagement is not synonymous with learning

There are concerns about whether highly gamified learning tools may inadvertently train children to seek constant stimulation rather than developing capacity for sustained, focused attention

Research indicates that screens tend to overstimulate rather than refresh young children, which is relevant when considering their use during breaks or for recess activities

The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes limiting recreational screen time and prioritizing unstructured, creative play for healthy development

The 2022 US K-12 EdTech Benchmark by Internet Safety Labs found that 96% of educational apps share student personal data with third parties, often for advertising purposes

Recent lawsuits against platforms like Seesaw, Schoology, and Google Classroom highlight ongoing privacy concerns with educational technology platforms

We understand from our last meeting that the school has stopped TV shows during lunch, and we believe that is important. Utilizing TV during lunch misses an opportunity for children to focus on the act of eating and to socially engage with their peers. Having said that, our children have continued to mention watching shows at other time periods, and we would like to understand the frequency and purpose. At our last meeting you shared there was not enough time for learning cursive, and we would like to understand how this is true when there appears to be downtime for TV.

We are not advocating for eliminating technology from education. Digital literacy is important. However, we believe it is important to distinguish between digital literacy and using digital means to fill downtime or teach subjects where traditional methods may be more effective.

The most essential skills for thriving in an ever-changing world are developed primarily through human interaction and hands-on learning experiences, not through screen time: critical thinking, sustained attention, deep reading, collaboration, face-to-face communication, problem-solving, creativity, and interpersonal skills.

We believe that providing more specific information about technology use at school will benefit the entire school community and help parents reinforce healthy technology habits at home.

Thank you.