EDITED TO ADD: *If you can’t make the webinar live, register anyway and we will send you a recording!

Hi Everyone!

For many families, a new school year is just around the corner--and there’s a good chance your child is going to be given an internet-connected 1:1 device (like an iPad or Chromebook) for “educational” purposes to meet district-mandated screentime requirements (see: iReady) or to “prepare” for standardized testing.



But we should ask: Is this necessary? Is it effective? Is it safe? Is it legal?

REGISTER HERE

Many parents have spent the past few years resisting giving their young children devices, only to have their kindergarteners bring home an iPad from school.

Elementary school-aged parents have delayed smartphone access, only to find their second grader is viewing ads for online gambling in their learn-to-type app.

Middle and high schoolers use Chat GPT to write their essays, but the school won’t block it because they say they “need to learn how to use AI.”



What’s a parent to do? Is this what children need? Do these products improve learning outcomes? How tech-dependent have schools become? What questions should parents ask and what options do they have?

Don’t worry— Emily is here to help you understand all of this!

On Thursday, August 6 at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST, join Emily, The Screentime Consultant, leading expert on EdTech and children and author of the popular First Fish Chronicles on Substack, for an information-packed webinar to help you feel informed, empowered, and ready to resist the EdTech onslaught as we jump back into a new school year. (If you can’t make the webinar live, register anyway and we will send you a recording!)

REGISTER HERE

Previous webinar attendees describe Emily’s presentations as the “perfect balance of research, practical guidance, and resources.” Many report feeling “empowered to know they are not alone” and “more prepared to act” after learning from Emily.

Registration required. Fee: $10. Emily will leave time for Q/A following her presentation. Bring your questions and invite your friends!

Important Note: The $10 registration fee goes directly to support Emily’s team of humans. We never want cost to be a reason someone can’t attend, so if it presents a barrier, please send an email to info@thescreentimeconsultant.com and we will be happy to help.