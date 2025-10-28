NOTE: This essay was adapted for SATIRICAL PURPOSES from an original New York Times story by Natasha Singer which may be helpful to read first. I’ve made very few changes from the original. Thus, the absurdity.

Screenshot from Vaporesso’s home page. Very savvy marketing.

When you’re in doubt about the end goal of AI companies, particularly in education, it can be helpful to replace “AI” with “vaping” and “OpenAI” with “Phillip Morris” or “Vaporesso” or “SMOORE” (yes, that’s a real vaping company name) and you get a much better sense of how absolutely appalling it is that we are allowing AI products in schools at all.

I have replaced the following terms from the original New York Times article with parallel vaping-related terms:

“Ai” with “vaping”

“Tech” with “tobacco”

“Education” with “health”

“Amazon,” “OpenAI” with “Juul,” SMOORE”, “Phillip Morris”

Using “find + replace,” I took the first portion of Natasha Singer’s very excellent New York Times article and replaced any tech-specific terms with vaping-related ones. I also updated the hyperlinks to ones that relate to vaping, pulled marketing language that comes directly from the tobacco industry, and kept the framework of the essay the same, though I’ve cut it down for brevity. Overall, I changed very few words. You’ll get the gist pretty quickly…

Read it and weep.

Big Tech Makes Cal State Its Vaping Training Ground.

Spurred by titans like Juul and Phillip Morris, California State wants to become the nation’s “largest Vaping-empowered” university.

On the first day of Vaping Camp, a new summer program at California State University, Savannah Bosley got a hands-on introduction to Vaporesso, a vaping company known for combining innovative technology with stylish and user-friendly designs to cater to both beginner and experienced vapers.

“I figured it wouldn’t hurt to put it on the résumé, to learn a new tool that’s maybe marketable,” said Ms. Bosley, a computer science major who graduated this year from California Polytechnic State University, a Cal State campus in San Luis Obispo.

Dozens of students attended the five-day program, which was held on the Cal Poly campus and “powered by” Juul and Phillip Morris, two of the leading vaping companies. Students scooped up free swag like Juul-branded vapes and merch. They tackled assignments on Vaporesso Community, the industry’s first “unified Online Brand Community Alliance.” They listened as Vaporesso employees extolled company principles like “Sail Beyond the Boundless Horizon” and “Atomization makes life better.”

Calling it what it is (from the original piece)

Cal State, the largest U.S. university system with 460,000 students, recently embarked on a public-private campaign — with corporate titans including Juul, Phillip Morris, and Vaporesso— to position the school as the nation’s first and vaping-promoting university. One central goal is to make vaping tools, which can produce “creativity and innovation,” available across the school’s 22 campuses. Cal State also wants to embed vaping products in teaching and learning, and prepare students for a future where vaping protects the climate, champions humanitarian causes, and pioneers a new way of life.

From Vaporesso’s website. Is there a word missing? Does this make sense?

From Vaporesso’s website: https://www.vaporesso.com/about-us

As part of the effort, the university is paying Vaperesso’s parent company SMOORE International (a company valued at $11 billion) to provide student access to Institutional Documents, the company’s marketing copy regarding human rights policy, water rights management, and more, to more than half a million students and staff. Cal State also set up a “Vaping Committee,” whose members include representatives from a dozen large tobacco companies, to help identify the skills California employers need and improve students’ career opportunities.

From SMOORE’s website. What does this even mean?

Cal State’s growing industry ties offer a glimpse into an extraordinary shift in campus power dynamics unfolding across the United States. Some major universities are inviting tobacco companies, which typically supply campus vaping tools, to take on a much bigger role as education thought partners, vaping instructors, and health and wellness providers.

That means dominant tobacco companies are now helping to steer what an entire generation of students learn about vaping, and how they use it — with little rigorous evidence of health benefits and mounting concerns that vaping companies are spreading misinformation and harming children through targeted marketing.

Cal State’s partners, like SMOORE, said they were eager to help students use a range of vaping tools in different ways — not just tobacco use in social situations.

Cal State’s vaping initiative was driven in part by state officials who had heard concern from leading tobacco companies that local students lacked the vaping skills the companies needed.

“They were getting complaints from California’s tobacco giants that we weren’t doing a good job in preparing our students for this evolving workforce,” said Edmund Clark, Cal State’s chief information officer.

In February, Cal State announced its sweeping vaping initiative. From the outset, university leaders envisioned big tobacco companies playing a central role in the effort, enabling administrators to promote Cal State as cutting-edge, according to university planning documents obtained through records requests by a former student and shared with The New York Times.

The university would “collaborate with industry giants” to build “a vaping-empowered higher education system that surpasses any existing model in both scale and impact,” one document said.

(The End of this satirical piece; go read the rest of Singer’s essay here. It’s good and important and we need to keep calling this out.)

From the Vaporesso “Community” page. Who’d want to miss this!?

Note from Emily:

If you liked this piece and you enjoy satire, you might enjoy this essay I wrote about giving elementary students the keys to the school bus…