Note from Emily: This is so, so awesome. A third grade teacher in a 1:1 district with “mandatory screentime” (I can’t even believe that’s a sentence I am writing about children in schools) decided to use music to help his students write a song about their frustrations with the required apps and Chromebooks. He wrote it from the perspective of his third-graders and every Friday, they would sing it together. This story is an important reminder that the reason we are resisting the onslaught of EdTech in schools is not because we are anti-technology, but because we are pro-children.

Here is what the teacher, Kyle, wrote about this experience:

“I’m a 3rd grade teacher in a 1:1 district with mandatory screen time required for PK-6th (Waterford, IXL, Canvas- the usual culprits). I’ve fought it and fought it with varying levels of success. My students hate it and are extremely emotional about it. They also just so happen to be really into early 2000s punk pop — SO — I started ‘Emo Fridays’ as a way for us to (in a silly, tongue-in-cheek way) emote in these trying times. They love it!

“To take things a step further, I worked on a punk pop emo song of our own, written from the perspective of a 3rd grader and titled it “Blame IXL.” I would play my acoustic guitar and we would sing together. Kumbaya, indeed!

“For a long time I would rant ‘against technology’ but after joining this group I was able to pick up the language of not being ‘anti-tech,’ but ‘tech intentional.’

“With this language in mind, a buddy and me began the months long process of recording our song. During the process, I was able to show my students the basics (I’m not professional) of recording a song from scratch, collaborating back and forth with my friend who lives 1,000 miles away to make adjustments to the recording, AND not giving up our humanity by just asking AI to make the song OR the album art for us. Humans did it all, for better or worse!

“This has truly been what I feel this group means when we say ‘technology education over education technology.’ My students are believers! They are learning that the hard way produces long lasting brain wrinkles and that it’s an absolute blast to create things, no matter the outcome!

“Our song isn’t perfect, but it has become an anthem for my 3rd graders. They feel like they are part of the fight for standing up for their right to be taught by people and not screens. They are all in about not giving up their humanity to the corporate overlords of EdTech.

“Today was our last “Emo Friday’ of the school year and I’d be lying if it didn’t make me extra ‘emo.’

“With that, I wanted to share the song with you all today. This group has inspired me this school year and picked me up when I’ve felt like I’m in this thing alone. You can listen on YouTube at the link below.”

-Kyle, 3rd Grade Teacher

Lyrics to “Blame IXL” by Robot Vampire Ghost

*No part of this song used the assistance of generative AI*

Here I am in 3rd grade

Math, science, social studies, ELA

Looks like I’ve got a lot to learn today

Books out and my pencil’s sharp

Teacher points to the Chromebook cart

Guess it’s time to put my thinking cap away

We spend all day on a screen

And in the end we don’t learn a thing

So if I can’t read, I can’t write, I can’t spell

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

It’s not my fault I can’t do math that well

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

Here I sit at my desk

I scroll and I click my way through this test

More data for the district to collect

But when it comes to remembering stuff

My brain doesn’t seem to be holding enough

A little bit more IXL and I’ll finally get caught up

There’s learning apps for everything

Put your pencils down and stare at screens

So if I can’t read, I can’t write, I can’t spell

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

It’s not my fault I can’t do math that well

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

Who cares about GPA

Our Clever apps will save the day

It doesn’t matter that it’s smoothing out our brains

My Chromebook’s burning out my eyes

At least my learning’s individualized

So if I can’t read, I can’t write, I can’t spell

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

It’s not my fault I can’t do math that well

Don’t blame it on me, blame IXL

Blame it on IXL