Commission fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act
From the European Commission
The European Commission: Commission fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act
The Commission has issued a fine of €120 million to X for breaching its transparency obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The breaches include the deceptive design of its ‘blue checkmark’, the lack of transparency of its advertising repository, and the fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to First Fish Chronicles to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.