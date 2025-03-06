Daily Mail: Disturbing AI images depicting Bondi Beach massacre as a film set emerge prompting misinformation warning

Amidst the tragedy, Australians found heroes to rally behind - including a man who tackled Sajid and took hold of his rifle…However, the true identity of the man - Ahmed El-Ahmed - quickly became confused.

Elon Musk’s Al chatbot Grok misidentified him as one ‘Edward Crabtree’, an imaginary 47-year-old IT professional. The bot many turn to for information insisted that he was the unarmed hero who took down a terrorist.