A reckoning is a coming to grips with reality. In this new series, my co-author, Denise Champney, an experienced speech-language pathologist and longtime educator, and I work together to daylight the problematic connections held by organizations who defend EdTech. This multi-part series will tackle one organization at a time.

The Reckoning, Part 1: CoSN (Consortium for School Networking)

There is a battle being waged today for the future of childhood. On one side of that fight are parents, activists, educators, mental health professionals, and concerned scientists who want to ensure that kids have a chance to be kids and to learn free from the influence of addictive technologies. On the other side are technology companies and their allies in the EdTech industry who want to capture kids as potential users as early as possible and remake education to start and end with a screen.

We saw this battle in full display this week when Emily Cherkin went to D.C., with Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath and other experts, to testify at the U.S. Senate full Committee Hearing on Commerce, Science, and Transportation titled “Plugged Out: Examining the Impact of Technology on America’s Youth.” You can watch the full recorded session and find Emily’s opening statement here.

Two Sides: Parents vs. Tech Companies

One one side of this fight are activists like Emily and Jared who established immediately in their testimony that their positions and advocacy are free from tech industry funding. They have both dedicated their time and careers advocating against Big Tech, an industry with unlimited funds who influences how the public views their products by manipulating research and funding supposedly education-friendly organizations.

Panelists at the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee meeting on January, 15, 2026

On the other side of Thursday’s hearing was the tech industry and EdTech trade associations. The morning of the hearing, even before public testimony was given, a group called the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) submitted a letter to Chairman Ted Cruz and Ranking Member Cantwell arguing on behalf of Big Tech, claiming, among other things, that it is “essential to distinguish between largely unsupervised, entertainment-driven technology use at home” and the “intentional, monitored, and carefully curated use of technology in schools—where digital tools are employed to support learning and prepare students for future academic and workforce demands.” The full letter can be found here.

Here is a list of the groups who signed it:

AASA, The School Superintendents Association AESA, Association of Education Service Agencies American Federation of School Administrators American Federation of Teachers (AFT) American Library Association (ALA) Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) Benton Foundation CoSN - The Consortium for School Networking Consortium of State School Boards Association (COSSBA) National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) National Catholic Educational Association National Education Association (NEA) SETDA (State Educational Technology Directors Association) Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB)

Take a good look at this list. It includes teacher’s unions, religious and independent school associations, and administrator organizations– even the American Library Association. Despite independent research showing the numerous harms of screen use in schools, declining student performance, and worsening youth mental health, these organizations who claim to want what is best for children and educators instead want to keep devices in front of our children in the classroom.

This is appalling.

These organizations are quick to distract us from the very obvious harms and instead try to get us to focus on the “promise” or “potential” tech has in education. They want us to believe our kids need to use computers to learn by using phrases such as “21st century learners” or “personalized learning.” But, as Emily says, “‘having potential’ is a verb, not a fact.”

Why would organizations who are supposed to educate and protect children do this, you might ask?

Because when you follow the money, the answer is not surprising: The EdTech industry is expected to be worth up to $570 Billion by 2034.

By 2034, the EdTech industry is expected to be worth up to $570 Billion.

Unfortunately, CoSN is not the only organization that has funding ties to Big Tech and EdTech. In fact, any time Emily and I hear about something like this, the first place we look on their website is their “Corporate Partners” or “Funders” because more often than not, many organizations have funding ties to Big Tech, which compromises their ability to put children first and worsens the effect that tech has on schools and childhood.

Who is CoSN?

Today, however, we want to dig into CoSN, since they spear-headed this letter ahead of the Senate hearing. On their website, CoSN boasts they are “the world-class professional association for K-12 EdTech leaders, driven by a mission to equip current and aspiring K-12 education technology leaders, their teams, and school districts with the community, knowledge, and professional development they need to cultivate engaging learning environments.”

While Emily and I both strongly believe in the need for technology education, CoSN protects the interests of technology companies. Children need technology education, but, as Emily often says, EdTech is not Tech Ed.

We need only look at CoSN’s corporate partners to see how compromised they are:

That’s quite the list.

CoSN partners with companies such as PowerSchool, a “leading provider of cloud-based software in North America”— yet they are also responsible for one of the largest data breaches of children’s personal information to date and the current subject of a class action lawsuit. Magic School, an up-and-coming AI platform for schools designed purposefully to look like the classic 90’s children’s series Magic School Bus, puts AI tools in the hands of children as young as five– before they’ve developed basic literacy skills. Then there is good ol’ Google for Education who wants us to believe their purpose is “helping every student and educator pursue their personal potential”— yet creating users as young as Kindergarten secures Google loyal users for life. Google Education is also the subject of a class action lawsuit, alleging a child was able to access pornography on a school-issued Chromebook.

We should also point out that many times groups like CoSN describe themselves as “nonprofits” which falsely implies they are small, scrappy, under-funded advocates. This is far from the truth. For instance, Keith Kruger, the CEO of CoSN’s bio states that CoSN is “a nonprofit organization that serves as the voice of K-12 school system technology leaders in North America.” Yet according to 2024 tax returns, Keith earns a comfortable salary nearing $300K (far more than the average teacher makes) and the company sees approximately $5 million annually in contributions and membership fees. CoSN’s annual conference is coming up in April and a quick scan of the sponsors and exhibitors reads like a “Who’s Who” in the EdTech world.

What Does CoSN Want?

CoSN isn’t doing this for children. CoSN partners with other businesses that profit from technology use in schools, so it’s no wonder CoSN believes educational technology should be integral in the classroom– they have a financial stake in it being so.

Even more, CoSN also has close ties to a company called Spectrum Enterprise/ Charter Communications, who boasts they “help you build a digital education infrastructure that supports new learning models and scales alongside your goals.”

They are clearly quite good at doing this because Charter Communications has contracts with some of the largest school districts in the country using government e-rate funding programs, and they are clearly profiting mightily considering their CEO, Christopher Winfrey, was listed as the fourth highest CEO earner in 2023– earning close to $90 million.

Not only does CoSN partner with companies like Charter who benefit from children having unlimited access to Wifi, they also believe AI is the way of the future. Conveniently, Bill Gates agrees. Gates and CoSN both believe that using AI for learning will help improve student outcomes and so they are working together to make sure that your child’s school will be “AI ready.”

This isn’t the first time that CoSN has tried to influence government hearings on this topic. Evidence of CoSN’s push behind the scenes with other industry groups on topics such as AI in schools can be found in previous letters to the House and Senate (October 2024). In both, their goals are quite clearly to “further the development and adoption of responsible AI that are designed with educators and students in mind.” You will notice many of the same organization’s signatures on these letters as well.

The Way Forward: Stop Asking the Barber if You Need a Haircut

In his book, The Digital Delusion, Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath clearly articulates how screens deteriorate the learning process and have contributed to the steep declines in student performance over the past fifteen years. At the hearing on January 15, Jared summed it up like this:

“This is not a debate about rejecting technology. It is a question of aligning educational tools with how human learning actually works. Evidence indicates that indiscriminate digital expansion has weakened learning environments rather than strengthened them.”

Our goal is to dismantle the EdTech industry, as Emily’s mission states, and to return education to a model that aligns with learning and child development. That starts by holding groups like CoSN accountable and calling them out for their bias and obvious conflicts of interest. We can’t possibly trust CoSN to put our children’s needs first when the funding they receive is directly connected to the tech industry itself.

As Emily noted in her testimony, “the business model of Big Tech and EdTech is fundamentally at odds with child development.” Big Tech won’t do better for children, because it would be worse for profits.

Warren Buffet famously said, “Don’t ask a barber if you need a haircut.” It’s time policy makers did the same and stopped listening to industry-funded organizations like CoSN when it comes to the future of our kid’s education.

-Denise and Emily