As I’ve written about many times within First Fish Chronicles, the resistance to EdTech products and 1:1 programs in education is growing. It’s not just the increased follows and shares I’m seeing on Instagram or Substack, or the additional hundreds of weekly downloads on my Unplug EdTech Toolkit, it’s also the influx of form requests via my website and personal emails and What’sApp texts and media interviews and podcast requests that quite literally show me that things are changing.

I am here for this and I want to help.

This post serves two purposes: first, to offer clear ways I can do help, and secondly, to clarify two boundaries.

#1. Become a Paid Subscriber to First Fish Chronicles

I offer most of my resources for free. I’m a teacher at heart, not a businesswoman, and I never liked marketing and sales. One thing I like about the Substack model is that it gives you, the reader, the option to support my work, either by subscribing or becoming a paid member.

This option is great for: People who want to financially support my work and receive new content as I post it!

Time/Location: Here on Substack and in your inbox when new essays and posts arrive. Occasionally, there are perks for paid members.

Cost: $8/month or $80/year or you can even become a Founding Fish at $240/year. 100% of these subscriptions goes back into my writing, speaking, and traveling.

#2. Unplug EdTech Office Hours

Do you have questions about your child’s use of school-issued technology? Are you trying to work with your school to address concerns or problem-solve, but running into roadblocks or resistance? Let’s troubleshoot together! Bring your questions to these small-group, hands-on office hours where you will work with me to draft letters, comb through privacy statements and school policies, address common pushback, and work to advocate for a tech-intentional approach in your school.

This option is great for: People who have want hands-on, “pick-your-brain” support from me!

Time/Location: On Zoom. Group size capped at 12 per session. Two alternating options. You can sign up for as many as you’d like. See here for more details.

Cost: $49 per person per Office Hour session.

#3. Private Opt Out Consulting Session

Do you have a specific concern or challenge relating to your child’s use of school-issued technology and would like customized support? I offer 45-minute power sessions to help troubleshoot, answer questions to your unique situation, and help you evaluate best Next Steps. This option is for parents who feel their situation needs a more bespoke approach or who have been met with resistance and need some guidance on what to do next. Bring any materials you’d like me to look at and your questions!

This option is great for: People who want customized, 1:1 private support from me!

Time/Location: On Zoom. Private sessions only. You can sign up for as many as you’d like. Book sessions here.

Cost: $149 for 45-minute session.

#4. Coalition Consulting

Are you a group of concerned parents and educators interested in advocating for change at your school’s administrative level, but would like more customized support on next steps? Coalition Consulting is for already-established groups who need guidance on where to direct their continued advocacy efforts. Beyond the first consultation, this service is bespoke and priced according to your needs!

This option is great for: Established groups who want customized support from me for next steps! A group is a minimum of five committed adults.

Time/Location: On Zoom. To schedule, please send an email to info@thescreentimeconsultant.com

Cost: $400 for initial 60-minute session (cost-sharing among group members encouraged!).

#5. Become a Tech-Intentional Certified™ School

Increasingly, school leaders are starting to pull back on EdTech and momentum is growing. The future of education is “tech-intentional”— a phrase I formally trademarked in 2020. For school leaders who are ready to take a leap into the future and want to prioritize real learning, eliminate 1:1 devices, pass phone-free bell-to-bell school policies, protect student and teacher data, and position your school as a tech-intentional™ leader, I am ready to work with you. Is your school ready to be tech-intentional™ certified?

This option is great for: School leaders who are ready to make bold changes.

Time/Location: Highly bespoke services with Emily, some in-person, some on Zoom. Contact us at info@thescreentimeconsultant.com for more information.

Cost: Demand is growing. Costs depends on a lot, including how many changes schools have already implemented— but decreasing tech-dependency can actually save schools a lot of money.

My Two Boundaries:

First, if you’re wondering why I charge for any of these services, it’s because I have to be careful not to burn myself out before we win this fight.

I very much wish I could help everyone, all the time, in the moment. But I am only one person and I have a life outside of this work and my own health to protect and other adult responsibilities to tend to and I need to be careful about managing my time so I can stay in this for the long haul.

I will continue to offer many free resources here, and have several other webinar ideas in the pipeline. But if you’re looking for more customized guidance and ways to support my work, first, thank you for seeking it, and secondly, please consider the above options as ways I can offer support that gives you the best of what I have to offer while protecting my time and boundaries. I appreciate all your efforts and support.

Please know that investing in any of these services makes it easier for me to continue doing this work!

Second, I sometimes get messages, comments, and emails from those who disagree with what I’m advocating for. It’s to be expected as my work reaches broader audiences and I am usually happy to engage in curious, respectful discourse with those who don’t agree with me.

But I have one very, very clear caveat to this: If your LinkedIn bio or website “About” page states you run a for-profit EdTech company, own a “learning” app, recommend an AI tool, promote apps or AI use for children or mental health support, or in any way profit by taking the opposite view of what I write and speak and talk about, I will not be engaging with you. If your business model requires children (or adults who work with children) to spend more time on a screen, then you and I will not be in “alignment” and my time and energy will be directed elsewhere. I will never support products whose business model is diametrically opposed to healthy child development.

Thank you for your efforts— let’s keep up the great work!

Emily