Ready for (the other) Washington!

Less than a month after testifying before members of UK Parliament, I was invited to speak to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on the impact of technology on childhood. That hearing will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10 am EST.

The full committee hearing is titled “Plugged Out: Examining the Impact of Technology on America’s Youth.” My fellow panelists include Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath (we’re doing Part 2 of our webinar this Tuesday, Jan. 13); Dr. Jean Twenge, who I first heard speak back in 2018 at a teacher conference and still remember her research on generation differences; and Dr. Jenny Radesky, whose work I have followed for many years.

I’ve been asked to speak on the impact of technology on childhood over the years (both at home and at school) and how this is impacting parents…in five minutes. These short testimonies are far more challenging than longer keynotes! (Fortunately, the senators will also spend some time asking questions, so maybe we will have time to get in a few more thoughts.)

Once the hearing is over, I will post my written testimony and the video link. The hearing will be live streamed on the Committee web site and YouTube (ironically).

If you live in the D.C. area, the hearing is open to the public, so please come if you can!

I am grateful to you all for your continued support, championing of efforts (not just my own, but all of us out there doing this work), and kind words.

I hope to do you proud.

e