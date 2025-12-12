Note from Emily: Not all heroes wear capes. Denise Champney is not only a boots-on-the-ground educator and speech language pathologist with 25 years of experience, she is also a diligent researcher into all the ways EdTech products and companies are compromised not just by the harms they cause to learning, but by the funding sources of the very advisory groups who purport to offer “guidance” to schools about integrating technology into schools. At a bare minimum, there are serious conflicts of interest. But unless we start calling them out, these powerful companies and CEOs will continue to perpetuate harm in the name of profit. Listen to Denise. She’s frighteningly right.

From “All the President’s Men” (1976)

Intro from Denise:

I was honored to be asked by the NTIA to provide a statement for the December 10, 2025, listening session on excessive screen time in schools. Initially, I waffled between two topics. As a speech language pathologist, I wanted to share my observations on the harms that EdTech causes struggling learners. After a suggestion by Emily, I decided at the last minute to shift and talk about the history and funding behind educational technology in schools, a topic I have spent countless hours researching.

On the day of the listening session, I was ready, eagerly sitting by my computer waiting for it to start. I made sure to raise my hand early so that I would get in the queue and be prepared to talk. Then it happened. It was my turn to speak— all I needed to do was unmute myself but I couldn’t! Panic set in as I tried unsuccessfully to hit all the microphone buttons I saw but they were all dead and nothing happened. The moderator moved on, promising to come back and try again, which she did— THREE MORE TIMES! And still nothing. I was frantically texting and emailing to make sure I hit the right button, but still no luck. I even dialed in on my phone, queued up again….and still the darn tech didn’t work.

To say I was frustrated and disappointed (in myself) would be an understatement. Did I swear? Well, yes. Did I want to throw my computer? Not gonna lie, the thought did cross my mind. Here I was ready to publicly call out Bill Gates while using Microsoft Teams— I couldn’t help but see the irony.

Then I thought about my students: the neurodivergent boys in middle school who I work with and who struggle to manage their emotions and have big outbursts when their technology stops working or when they are told to put it away. I felt as if I were in their shoes. My students are why I keep using my voice to push back against the insanity and excessive screen time in schools.

A mute button won’t stop me. This is for them.

P.S. Thank you, Emily for reading my statement when I was unable and for sharing it here, so I still can be heard.

Denise’s testimony to the NTIA:

Hi, my name is Denise Champney and I am a speech language pathologist with 25 years experience working in the public school setting. I am not funded by tech and I witness the harms daily created by screens in schools. Today, I urge you to follow the funding behind the push for EdTech.

In 2013 Bill Gates proclaimed: “It would be great if our education stuff worked. But that we won’t know for probably a decade.” But a look at the recent NAEP Report Card and student performance over the past 10 years reveals that it has not worked.

Bill Gates openly talks of a future where children are taught by AI chat bots. We need to follow the money and his influence to understand how we got to the screen saturated classrooms of today.

Around 2010, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation began investing hundreds of millions of dollars into developing the Common Core Standards in the name of preparing students to be “college and career ready.” This opened up the flood gates to technology products entering schools.

That same year, The National Education Technology Plan boasted: “Technology-based learning and assessment systems will be pivotal in improving student learning.”

Also in 2010, Google released its first chromebook in a pilot program to a handful of schools. Today, over 50 million students are using Chromebooks, including kindergarteners.

Follow the EdTech Industrial Complex Timeline and you will see a pattern: tech giants such as Gates, the Dell Foundation, and the ChanZuckerberg Initiative began investing more money into the education ecosphere and curriculum developers took notice of the growing market value of digital learning platforms.

In response, publishing companies such as McGraw Hill, HMH, and Pearson began purchasing software companies and shifting their products from paper to digital formats.

As a result, Big Tech integrated itself further into education.

Here is the crux of the issue: Now, not only are the tech giants funding the creation of which standards we should use to educate children, but they have created and funded organizations such as EdReports who determine which EdTech products are considered “High Quality Curriculum Materials” in the first place.

Today, at least twelve state education departments use EdReports as the gold standard when determining what curriculum can be used in their states.

Additionally, Gates and others in the tech industry also fund the digital progress monitoring programs that require students as young as five to be evaluated at least three times a year using online digital programs. As a result, the tech industry is now determining the standards, influencing the curriculum, and creating the programs that are used to evaluate students.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Follow the funding sources and partners of many organizations that are supposedly in charge of decision-making about education and you will see the same familiar names– Gates, CZI, Dell, and many others. Groups such as ISTE, CAST and COSN all receive funding from the tech industry.

Tech funding is also linked to the School Superintendent Association, the American Library Association and even the National Parent Teacher Association sponsors include Meta, TikTok and Discord. And even worse, this funding can also be tied to the research that EdTech companies use to push their products to schools in the name of education.

Big Tech has infiltrated education. They profit while our students suffer and the organizations entrusted to guide and support education are sadly captured as well.

The anchoring of Big Tech into the education system means that children, who are legally compelled to attend school, become “users for life.”

We must untangle the web.