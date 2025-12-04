This is a MUST-ATTEND webinar for anyone concerned about the increased use of digital technology in education.

Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath is a brilliant educational neuroscientist and he has written THE BOOK we all need to advocate for decreased use of EdTech in schools. Jared is frank, funny, and full of the research we can use to confront reluctant school leaders with in our efforts to effect change. Jared will present the research and cold hard facts, then we can jump in the What To Do About It and take some attendee questions.

Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST. Free to attend, no registration required. If you can’t attend, look for a post with the video recording next week. Please share widely!

Here is the link to join:

Join Zoom Meeting ID: 82642708843

Passcode: 928396

You can learn more about Jared’s book here! As soon as an ordering link is ready, I will update this post.

See you Tuesday!

e