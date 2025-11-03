KUOW: ‘Ghost students’ are haunting WA community colleges — to steal financial aid

At many community and technical colleges, crooks can now use stolen Social Security numbers to sign up for classes — and financial aid — without ever showing their face on campus. That can leave victims of identity theft on the hook to pay back the loans.

Now colleges are looking at whether to bring some barriers back, like requiring video meetings with applicants to check their IDs.

In the meantime, some schools, like Green River College, are hiring staff entirely focused on detecting fraud, like verifying that student addresses are not just vacant buildings. They are also looking for trends, like classes at the beginning of the alphabet filling up the fastest.