Note from Emily: I testified before my school board on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 and posed this question to district staff and the board. Public testimony participants are allowed 120 seconds to testify. It goes by very fast, so I spend a long time honing my statement and practicing it timed. I always bring paper copies to pass out to the Board directors and media, but I also email copies too. This time, I also wrote a letter to the Superintendent and Board Directors that included a list of incidents that students in our district have experienced on their school-issued devices. At this point, no one from the District has responded. If that changes, I will update this post.

Screenshot from the meeting. I am wearing my First Fish t-shirt !

My Statement for Public Testimony

My name is Emily Cherkin. I am an educator, advocate, and SPS parent. In January, I testified before the U.S. Senate on Commerce, Science, and Transportation about technology’s impact on childhood.

Today, this district provides 1:1 internet-connected devices to nearly every student, spending roughly $9,000 per child on tech alone.

It is past time we ask: Is this worth it?

Because the answer to these questions:

How many children should be able to use their school laptop to:

Watch YouTube and play games?

Search up harmful content?

Talk to strangers?

Watch porn?

Use AI to write their essays?

…should be “Zero.”

But it is not. Seattle students have done all of these things on their school devices.

Children do not need EdTech products to be successful in the future. The best preparation for a digital future is an analog childhood and an education built on people, paper, and pencils.

This is not a kid problem. This is not a teacher problem. This is a leadership problem.

So I would like to know: This fall, when Seattle Public Schools again hands out laptops and iPads, will the district inform parents:

Their children can watch YouTube, engage with chatbots, and play online games?

That parents are responsible for laptop misuse?

That the district consents on behalf of EVERY parent to EVERY SINGLE privacy policy of EVERY SINGLE app or website their child will encounter?

That the “safety” features installed on student devices for school don’t apply at home?

That GoGuardian turns teachers into classroom IT police and kids find ways to evade it anyway?

That the CEO of the district’s recently adopted “SaferWatch App” was arrested for bribing the NYPD?

I don’t know what topic today is more universal than every child in our district being given an internet-connected device, but I do know that very few parents think six-year-olds should be able to watch porn or chat with strangers on a computer at school.

Where are the adults who will change this?

Thank you.

The Letter I Wrote

April 22, 2026

Dear Superintendent, Board Directors, and District Staff,

Seattle students are using the district-issued devices in ways that are far from educationally beneficial, safe, or effective. At the bare minimum, school leaders should be aware of these issues, because current mitigation efforts are not working (and teachers shouldn’t be IT police anyway).

I want to be extremely clear: I do believe there is a time and place for technology use in education– more so today than ever. However, it is a fallacy to think that EdTech products are the same thing as Technology Education. Put simply, EdTech is not Tech Ed.

It is time for Seattle Public Schools to answer why the number of students who can access porn, chatbots, and predators on school devices is anything other than “zero” and do something about it. The EdTech companies you contract with are no different from the business model of companies like Snapchat and Meta, and such a business model is fundamentally at odds with child development.

To ignore this fact is to imperil children.

I have refused the district-issued device for my daughter for the past two years and we will continue to refuse it next year when she enters high school. However, she has to access Schoology at home on occasion because participating in public education in Seattle means being forced to consent to the use of these products because there is no viable alternative. In spite of these hurdles and lack of support at the district level, my daughter is thriving. I am increasingly aware of other families who are or will refuse the 1:1 device going forward and I will continue to encourage other parents to pursue this path as well, especially until the district makes changes.

Seattle has the potential to be a national model of excellence in public education. But “potential” is only what something is not. Let’s change that.

Thank you,

Emily

What’s Happening on 1:1 Devices in Our District

Here are a few examples of what Seattle children are doing on their district-issued devices in school: