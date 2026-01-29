Note from Emily: This guest essay is written by a university student who struggled as she watched her peers become so absorbed in their phones. So when Riley saw a flier for the Cincinnati Writer’s Group, she decided to join and try pushing herself out of her comfort zone. I asked Riley if she would be willing to share more about her experience as a young adult in college in 2026.

Here is her story.

Walk into any seminar at Miami University and you will witness a great technological divide among students. Half the classroom has their laptops open to a social media browser, text thread, their Amazon shopping cart, or some assignment for another class they are frantically chipping away at, having pushed the deadline ever so too close. You’ll see some students who have given up on hiding their phones, sitting with bent necks, phone out in the open while they scroll their way through the course. Others at least attempt to hide it, propping it up on their computer screen pretending to be engaged with the coursework. But no one is fooled.

Another quarter of the students have their computers open, but the screens have gone idle. They are stuck in what I call ‘the illusion of attention’, believing that because they only wake their computers intermittently that they are as locked in on the material, as their screenless peers. In reality, and speaking as a student who has spent many-a-seminar in this state, the black screen is staring them down, tempting them and begging them to just take a peek. The final quarter of the classroom has gone analogue – taking good old fashioned pen and paper notes while their professors lecture on.

Alongside the technological divide among students is the one between teachers. Represented above is the classroom of a professor with a lenient technology policy spelled out in their syllabus. Or, perhaps the policy alludes towards some enforcement and structure, however, when it comes to actually following through on their allotted punishments, they fall short and the students quickly learn that their technological distractions will likely go unpunished.

The other half of this divide enforces a strict no tech policy (with exceptions made for students with accommodations, of course), requiring all notes to be taken pen and paper, quizzes be handed out with scantrons attached, and essays written in blue books with black or navy ink. Consequences of violating these policies range from a few points off that day’s participation to a complete drop from the course due to lack of counted ‘attendance’ of an individual in the early days of the semester.

Despite the initial pushback these professors face from their students, by the time course evaluations roll around near the end of the semester, these courses and their professors often receive a plethora of praises and authentic high ratings. The students report being able to not just pass the course and its finals, but to finish with higher grades and a feeling of accomplishment and understanding for what they were being taught. These students didn’t just get through the semester, but they engaged with, participated in, and contributed to their course and its contents.

In my experience, these have been the classes I learn the most in, form the closest relationships with my instructors and peers, and develop a deep passion for the subjects and contents being covered. Not only does the content feel richer through the semester, but it also often sticks with me longer than courses where tech use was allowed and unregulated. Likewise, I am able to take the contents studied and explored within those courses and better synthesize the information with the contents of other courses taken at Miami University,

The ability to abstain from technological distraction in the classroom is so often reduced to an issue of discipline or care. Professors and peers easily assume their classmate’s lack of engagement to laziness, inflicting harsh and reductive judgements over them. I too am guilty of this, both to my classmates and to myself. In reality, I believe almost all students are battling an intense and debilitating screen addiction used to cope with a sense of loneliness, isolation, self esteem issues, interpersonal situations, and the all consuming stress and anxiety that comes from the constant access to world news and conflict. We are unregulated and have easy access to something that instantly masks (but does not soothe) that discomfort. Why would we not capitalize upon that?

Learning, as I understand it, is the intentional expansion of one’s comfort zone. This expansion happens when we take a step out of our comfort zone, into the realm of discomfort, but not so far that we enter a realm that puts us in danger, and we remain where we are until it becomes comfortable once more. The stress of the semester is that we don’t often get to revel and rest in our newfound comfort. Rather, we are expected to immediately venture onwards; ever expanding. Technology promises relief in this process as well — instantaneously and temporarily — through the form of distraction. When we are pulled from our discomfort, we get an illusion of rest. However, the course’s contents carry on whether or not you have adapted to the discomfort associated with learning.

One of my most vivid memories of beginning college is calling my mom two weeks into classes starting and telling her how weird it is to not be around people all day compared to being in high school where we were around our friends and peers for eight plus hours a day. I realized how easy it was in college to not see people, to avoid social interaction, to not make friends, and to not branch out. Meeting new people consisted of connecting through social media handles, swapping Snapchats, or adding new contacts to your phone that would never get texted again. Going to club meetings, attending dorm events, or going to campus wide socials felt like constantly existing out on a limb, unsure of what would stick or what wouldn’t. One of the biggest lessons I learned in those early weeks, however, was the power of consistently showing up. Face to face. Enjoying the small talk. Pushing to remember details. Participating in events.

I worked at a sleep away summer camp over the summers between freshman and sophomore then sophomore and junior year. One of the biggest draws of camp, for both the staff and the counselors, is the lack of technology. Camp has a strict no-phones policy for campers, and staff are only allowed to use phones for communication with other staff members in cases of emergency. Campers share how much closer to one another they feel they become without their phones compared to when they are home or at school, and the same is undoubtedly true for the staff.

This past summer, however, I had the opportunity to work on a research project through a grant I received from Miami. This meant leaving my camp community in lieu of spending time alone, with my phone, and heavily reliant upon my computer. I found myself suddenly forced back into the discomfort I felt those first weeks of college, only without the aid of a college campus filled with students similar in ages, interests, or circumstances. For the first half of the summer, I fell into the spiral-trap countless of my peers struggle with regularly: doomscrolling.

With technology being a necessary tool in my research project, I was interacting with what felt like my greatest vice constantly and consistently. The same temptation posed by the idle-dark screen in the classroom existed in the form of browser search suggestions and bookmarked social media tabs every time I opened my browser to work on my project. Just knowing it was an option made work next to impossible. Not only did social media offer an outlet for my newfound loneliness and struggle sitting with and being in my thoughts, but it also was an easier than working on my research.

Research meant pushing my brain constantly into that realm of discomfort. It meant reading challenging texts and synthesizing them with other challenging texts. It meant creating a project that I would present as my own. That wasn’t just uncomfortable – it was absolutely terrifying. My computer became both a site of confronting my self doubt by working on my project, as well as my avenue of avoiding those fears, feelings, and discomforts. Technology offers us support — to lessen the burden of reaching into the realm of discomfort — but that support is often short-lived. Tech offers itself up as a tool meant to enhance and streamline learning, but in bearing some of the burden for the student, one must also begin to wonder at what point that burden gets returned. When are the students pushed to hold what it is they have feigned off onto technological support? The answer is not yet clear.

My summer took a turn for the better when I began attending the Cincinnati Writers Group after seeing a flier in a coffee shop I was working in one afternoon. Every part of attending my first meeting felt like a risk. I was offering up a person I didn’t feel secure about, writing in a space with people I didn’t know, and potentially sharing what I consider one of my most vulnerable passions with what were at the time strangers. I have participated in writing forums, scrolled through prompts, and even posted my writing on social media for years leading up to joining this group. While there did feel to be a level of exposure to those interactions that was greater than conversational instant messaging or curated instagram carousel postings, those actions still allowed for a level of disconnect between myself and my writing. Technology provided that disconnect, acting as a barrier but presenting itself as an aid. Posting first felt empowering and inspiring, but that was quickly overridden by obsession with the numbers, interactions, and reach of the posts. It wasn’t about my writing at all. It was about being ‘seen’.

In attending the twice a week Cincinnati Writers Group meetings, not only did I become a better writer, but I found that I gained confidence in myself as a person, learned how to experience and confront the discomfort that comes from not knowing, and formed authentic and inspiring relationships with people I would have otherwise not met. While it might not seem explicitly correlated, the simple act of going and writing helped me learn how to sit and utilize discomfort. Not only was that skill the only reason I was able to complete my research project, but also it allowed me to go into this semester with the courage to show up to spaces and events I would have otherwise avoided in lieu of doomscrolling. As a result, I formed new friendships, experienced new adventures, and also had the most academically successful semester of my career. This is a skill I would not and could not have learned through over-reliance on technology.

Experiencing higher education in one of the first generations of technological assistance also has meant that the impact of a generation taught in classrooms mediated by technology has not yet fully hit the workplace. Students often make nervous comments about receiving medical treatment in the near future from doctors who AI-ed their way through med school or about their children being taught in elementary school classrooms by instructors who didn’t know how to write their college English papers without the assistance of an LLM. We joke about the dependency we are watching our peers form on Chat-GPT, while getting caught in institutional crossfire on how we should or shouldn’t use it.

AI is the third and final divide regarding technological usage in higher education that I will be discussing today. In the spring semester of 2025, I had the honor of taking a graduate seminar with Dr. Heidi McKee titled “AI and Writing: Theories, Practices, and Ethical Issues”. Within this course, we discussed the ways in which professors seem to be divided on how or if they should incorporate artificial intelligence into their classrooms. My experience as a student is limited to that of the Miami University English department, which has thus far remained overall in the realm of anti-artificial intelligence in the classroom. Professors have simple statements in their syllabi saying that any use of artificial intelligence in the classroom is forbidden. In the past semester, however, these types of statements have expanded slightly into the professors being open to discussion as to how or if artificial intelligence could be used. In these instances, explicit permission is needed in advance. Few professors in the English department appear ready to embrace artificial intelligence in their curriculum.

On the contrary, I have friends in STEM departments and the business schools whose professors encourage the use of artificial intelligence, and who frequently use it on assignments, projects, and in research projects. I have heard of professors using it as a research tool in their own projects, and I know students who have had professors work it into almost every project they assign for the class. In most fields, professors seem to understand that their students developing a proficiency in artificial intelligence is necessary for their future job placements.

In the realm of higher education, students and professors alike seem to be struggling to find a middle ground on integrating all facets of technology into their education and classrooms. In instances of lectures and seminars, going screen-free seems to have obvious payoffs; however, those courses are more likely to struggle to retain enrollment. Likewise, it is impossible for courses that require software or programs that can only be run on computers. Technology bans in classrooms also fail to address the root issue – the addiction and dependency – students are facing. To address that issue would be to reach outside of the classroom and into the student’s personal lives. Artificial intelligence remains its own beast. Issues of ethicality in LLM training, environmental concerns, data privacy issues, and more arise when asking students to use AI; however, restrictions in use could inhibit students in the workforce, putting them at a disadvantage against peers who are trained in AI skills.

While there are some clear pros and cons to various technological allowances and usages in the classroom, I believe that the cons do outweigh the pros. As it stands right now, technology functions as a mask for authentic connections while consistently distracting from the work demanded of students. Technology has the potential to enhance education through things such as online databases, study tools and resources, and the on demand access to answers; however, we must also thoroughly question what is lost when we turn to these tools. While there is satisfaction in the immediacy technology offers us, the biggest lesson I have learned when I step away from it is that there is profound power to be found in experiencing the unresolved unknown.

Riley Courtney is an undergraduate at Miami University in Cincinnati, OH. If you’d like to contact here, she has offered this email address: rileymariecourt-at-gmail.com.