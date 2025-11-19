Note from Emily: One of the beautiful things about this work is the cross-collaboration and cross-pollination efforts it encourages. When Lilly reached out to share her concerns about what she sees in her work as a food systems consultant and how those same concerns are parallel versions of Big Tech’s encroachment into childhood and education, I knew I wanted to share this essay. Same playbook, same problems…same solutions (possibly!?). Please read it and share.

This article is not about why screens are mostly harmful for kids (they are), nor is it about AI replacing teachers (also concerning). It’s about how the educational technology sector (“EdTech”) is reshaping classrooms with addictive products. Understanding that EdTech is borrowing the playbook of Big Food, which was originally written by Big Tobacco informs how we fight back. How does it work?

Make the product addictive but claim it’s not. Hook ‘em young. Sell directly to the schools. Muddle the science to disguise the products as “healthy” and “educational.” Hire your own researchers. Foster dependence on the product. Emphasize personal responsibility and willpower as the solution.

There is an urgency to this conversation. EdTech experienced unprecedented growth after schools went online during the pandemic. Now The White House is mandating AI in K-12 education as “critical.”

But parents, teachers, and administrators are pushing back. As our movement gains strength, let’s channel what we have learned in movements against Big Food and Big Tobacco.

Expose the manipulation.

Telling teenagers not to smoke didn’t work. When early anti-tobacco campaigns backfired and smoking rates increased, The Truth Campaign had success by exposing the manipulation of the industry.

Let’s do the same with EdTech by helping children understand that they are being manipulated by wealthy executives to crave these digital products.

Expect the industry to package their product as progressive.

Big Food strategically aligned with 1960s feminist liberation to get women out of the kitchen and get its products in.

Similarly, EdTech is pushing their products in our classrooms under the promise of AI-powered personalized learning. Your kid’s class is so packed that their teacher can’t cater to individual needs? A machine can do it better! Conveniently, this can be experimented on African children.

Don’t get swindled by corporate science.

It took over 30 years to definitively prove that nicotine was addictive. Big Tobacco hired researchers and even paid doctors to muddle the science. Big Food followed suit, and it’s no coincidence that consumers are confused about whether protein is the secret to longevity.

Today, EdTech companies know that contradictory studies buy them time and lead to higher sales. While school districts, families, and governments argue about the neurological impacts of chatting with an AI bot, students are becoming dependent on those very products, locking in loyal consumers for years to come.

The product is greater than the sum of its parts

Junk food disguises itself with health claims (Twelve vitamins and minerals! High in fiber!), but it’s still an ultraprocessed dessert in a box.

EdTech is the same. Its benefits can’t be measured in isolation. Is it really better to “sneak” extra literacy into gym class via a screen while kids miss out on human interaction? Do we care more about reading scores or the loneliness epidemic?

Change must be equitable.

When the tobacco industry was ultimately taxed, sued, and forced into billion-dollar settlements, it pivoted to new targets. Let’s not repeat the patterns that left poor communities worldwide hooked on tobacco and overwhelmed by cheap calories.

Changes from this new movement must be equitable. We need to avoid cheap tablets flooding low-income communities while only the rich get the “true luxury good” of human connection.

Be prepared for the industry to hijack the movement.

Once Kraft, PepsiCo and Kellogg signed on to Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move Campaign, experts said the initiative was “dead in the water.”

Similarly, when Meta and Google get involved in initiatives to establish healthy relationships with screens, remember their main motive is profit. You want students outdoors to learn about local ecosystems? Big Tech will provide a portable device to carry their apps outside. You worry about your kid struggling to make friends? Mark Zuckerberg has an AI chatbot he’d like to hook them on.

Without proactive policy, tech companies will exploit loopholes to increase their “market penetration” at the expense of our children’s well-being. We must set a vision for education that tech companies must adapt to if they want access to our classrooms.

But let’s be clear: this isn’t about clinging to a romanticized version of traditional schooling.

If school is about passively consuming knowledge and filling out worksheets, then tablets and apps aren’t the problem. Just as the food movement made us question the political and ecological implications of buying groceries, this movement must articulate meaningful alternatives to EdTech.

Taking our kids’ eyes off screens must nurture deeper relationships with their communities and the state of our planet. Maybe this is where the food movement meets the emerging critique of EdTech. Imagine schools where children learn to grow food despite droughts and floods, taste indigenous cuisines, and experience the joy of cooking and sharing meals… we could go on— anything but another gamified online quiz.

Lilly Fink Shapiro, MPH is a food systems consultant and researcher focusing on topics of health, equity, and sustainability. Lilly lives in metro Detroit with her family.

Etienne Simonet is an educator with a 15 year career in international schools and organisations around the world. Etienne lives in Lusaka with his family.

Lilly and Etienne met while working at a middle school in San Francisco when 1:1 ipads were first introduced into classrooms.