I am the daughter of a research scientist. When I was a child, I thought my dad “read studies and wrote grant proposals” for a living. Watching my dad work, I learned the importance of high-quality research to solving problems and finding solutions— no matter the field of study. Today, I find that skill especially useful as media headlines often highlight the most click-baity (but least relevant) portion of a study or misinterpret findings. I often send my dad studies for his opinion— Is this high-quality research? Do these findings really show what they claim to show? What’s missing? What should I know?

Cherkin and Cherkin, father-daughter research buddies!

In fact, a few years ago, our informal father-daughter research partnership led us to post a comment on a research study published by JAMA citing our concerns about misleading findings in the study that suggested spending a lot of time on video games was associated with quicker cognitive performance, when the reported difference was trivial— less than 1/100 of a second. Of course, the news media sensationalized the findings and champions of video-gaming cheered. A few months later, JAMA posted a Notice of Retraction and Replacement about the original, citing concerns “brought to our attention by a reader.”

Screenshot of the comment my dad and I wrote on the original JAMA study about video gaming improving cognitive performance

In addition to my dad, educational neuroscientist Jared Cooney Horvath has been instrumental in helping me unpack “research” on educational technology— especially those oft-cited studies embedded in savvy marketing materials for EdTech products which sound great, but are they too good to be true? Since most of us do not have PhDs in research methods or educational neuroscience, I thought it would be helpful to synthesize Jared’s 7 steps to consider when vetting research. All credit to Jared for this list.

Jared’s 7-Step Checklist to Vetting EdTech “Research”

Who conducted and funded the research? This is my favorite starting point. If the funders of the research have any affiliation with tech companies (Big or Ed), scrap it. If it’s not clear, look for the “Declaration” section in the study. Also look for “Conflicts of Interest Disclosures.” In a list of study authors, it is the first and the last authors who are the most involved with the research. Jared says: “Take those two names and Google them.” Where was the research published? It should be either “Tier 1” or “Tier 2” (though Jared cautions we should “take Tier 2 with a grain of salt.”) If it is “Tier 3” or “Tier 4,” trash it. This is not high-quality research. Jared recommends SCImagojr.com, which is “a public portal that provides scientific indicators for journals and countries.” Does the research align with your context? In other words, does the research have relevance for the question you are interested in? Age, subject, demographic, and location of where the research was conducted all matter. Research done in certain countries is not considered high-quality science and should not be viewed as reliable. What did the authors of the study compare the intervention to? In other words, what was the control? Was the choice of the control group appropriate for answering the research question? For example, in a study about the effectiveness of school phone policies, did they compare “students with devices” to “students with no devices”? Or, as Jared wrote about recently, did they look at “phone pouches” versus “no devices”? How big was the effect (assuming the control and comparator is good)? My dad and I caught this as an issue in the JAMA study. To show an intervention is worthwhile, the magnitude of its effect must be large enough to be meaningful. There will always be some sort of impact from an intervention. For high quality educational research, the effect size needs to be .40-.50 minimum. Has the result been replicated? In other words, did the study’s authors just get lucky this once? Or has the study been redone and the same results found? If it’s just been done once, that’s not enough. If it’s been replicated twice, that’s interesting. But three or more times? That’s compelling research. Does the result make sense with what are learning? Even if the study shows a good effect size and is replicable, we still must consider what is actually better for children. Jared points out that research is changing— the effect sizes reported for EdTech research have increased in recent years, but that’s not because things are getting better; it’s because the quality of research is getting worse.

To be clear, all of the above need to be true for the research cited to be considered high-quality. Unfortunately, there is a lot of poor quality and biased “research” out there and the onslaught of AI into everything is only making this problem worse.

Emily and Jared at the U.S. Senate in January 2026, before testifying

Emily’s 3 Questions to Ask Before Using an EdTech Product

Even if the research passes the checklist above, we must also ask these three questions before deploying EdTech products into schools:

What do we gain? For Jared and me, “gain” might mean evidence of improved learning via test scores— but that’s only part of what a teacher will know that indicates a children has “learned” something. For EdTech companies, it’s all about metrics and data (which is unfortunately why such products are so appealing to school administrators). But children are not standardized widgets, test scores aren’t the end-all, be-all, and we must see more value in the educational experiences beyond numbers and rankings. What do we lose or replace? What is being lost or replaced if we rely on an EdTech product? In most cases, EdTech products (whether they admit to it or not), seek to replace human teachers. However, only very, very rarely will a technology be superior in effect and impact to a human teacher. And yet schools are regularly turning over instruction, assessment, and learning support to tech-based products, and displacing educators (and their intellectual property and wisdom) in the process. This is a mistake. What do we model? “EdTech” means more than just iReady or a Chromebook. It’s also the smartboard at the center of classrooms with children as young as 2 or 3 years old. What do we model by centering a smartboard in front of a group of very young children? What message do we send by placing the technology as the centerpiece of a place of learning?

Scientific research is invaluable in helping policymakers solve problems. But misleading, low-quality, biased, and otherwise problematic “research” also muddies the water and makes it difficult for the non-statistician to make sense of.

To keep fighting this good fight, use Jared’s checklist as a resource in your efforts and find a study-buddy like I did. (Thanks, Dad!)

-e