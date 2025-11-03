Common Dreams: ICE’s ‘Frightening’ Facial Recognition App is Scanning US Citizens Without Their Consent

These are a few of the findings from a series of articles published this past week by 404 Media, which has obtained documents and video evidence showing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are using a smartphone app in the field during immigration stops, scanning the faces of people on the street to verify their citizenship.