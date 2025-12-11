Note from Emily: This week’s guest essay is by Hal Carlton-Ford, a writer, filmmaker, lover of Attic Greek, father, and my phenomenal assistant. I invited Hal to write this week’s essay because this story captures so beautifully many of the issues I write and speak and think about— like technology’s impact on human relationships— while looking at what alternatives we can, as humans, create ourselves. Sometimes this fight isn’t about what we refuse or limit or ban, but about what we choose to focus our light on instead.

Photo by lilartsy on Unsplash

Dear Readers,

As a writer and filmmaker, I thrived in NYC and I assumed I’d live there forever. But when my son was born, our family decided to move from NYC back to my hometown, Cincinnati, so that he could grow up with family and the lifelong friends you can have when you live in a smaller city for your whole life. When I returned home, I was jolted: I found skyrocketing house and food prices. Worst of all, friends didn’t have dinner parties and get-togethers at nearly the frequency they used to. In short, the spiritual desolation and isolation that I thought I was leaving behind in NYC had preceded me home…

This was a shock. But, I knew we’d adjust and life would go on. There was something I didn’t anticipate however. The fewer people I saw day to day, the more my own artistry waned. I could no longer write with the ease and intuition that I had before the move.

When I faced all this, first I became forlorn. Then I became angry. Then…I started the Cincinnati Writers Group. I didn’t know if anyone else wanted this, but I needed it.

First I became forlorn. Then I became angry. Then…I started the Cincinnati Writers Group.

The idea was simple: the writers’ group would have as little online footprint as possible. Just an email list alerting people of a time and place they could meet other writers and sit down and write together. Our meetups would consist of 20-minute writing “sprints,” wherein no one would talk and we all would all agree to write continuously. Between sprints we would talk. All kinds of writers would be welcome.

I put up a few flyers in coffee shops with a QR code to join the mailing list. No social media, no advertisements. For 7 months now, our group has grown. The list started with 5. Since then, the group has grown to a 350 person email list. We have about 30 regulars, 50 or so semi-regulars, and many off and on visitors. In fact, our meetups have grown so large that we’re now searching for a bigger space.

We have people writing short stories, novels, screenplays, essays, translating their novels into English, writing poems, finishing dissertations and writing letters to family members. Newcomers often end the night saying, “I didn’t know I could do this.”

“I didn’t know I could do this.”

We passed another milestone last week, when one of our regulars, who started writing the first words of her first book in our group, completed her first draft and received a generous grant to hire an editor so that she can complete and publish her work.

Seasoned writers and novice writers, young and old, agree: We needed this. The group work sustains our individual work, even later in the week when we are “writing alone.” It makes all the difference in the world to talk to other writers, compare our work, talk through our challenges, and know that someone in the flesh is looking forward to and expecting us to continue our work.

In short, in our writing group, people are accomplishing things together that they couldn’t do alone. We needed to be in someone’s presence to write. It needed to matter to someone that we are doing what we are doing. Not in the future, but now, every step of the way.

In our writing group, people are accomplishing things together that they couldn’t do alone. We needed to be in someone’s presence to write. It needed to matter to someone that we are doing what we are doing. Not in the future, but now, every step of the way.

This enthusiasm was the best I could hope for. People coming together, getting work done, and sharing themselves. There were also some other things I didn’t anticipate or hope for.

It turns out, I still didn’t understand the extent to which the post-pandemic years had changed people’s lives in my hometown. One of the members of our group is a freshman at our university. The university I went to 20 years ago. Then, it was teeming with students: students studying, students partying, students talking, students together. This freshman from the university, a confident, level-headed, articulate young woman, told me that our writing group has been a gift to her. She has been missing the social experience from college.

How was a confident, extroverted young woman missing this at college? She told me that the bulk of the students at school were content seeing “the one or two people they already know” and that the university was having trouble getting students to come out for events!

“Everyone knows there’s a loneliness epidemic, but everyone stays at home on their phones,” she shared. She told me that this writing group closed a void that she regards as essential to her education – socializing – and that our group, comprising mainly 30-70 year olds, is filling that gap in her education.

I am proud to be part of filling that gap, though it is something that I never anticipated and I am sad that I am needed for this. I would like to take young people’s socializing for granted. We who remember how to socialize face-to-face can hold open this possibility for these kids. They need us.

We don’t know who needs us until we act. If you are thinking about starting a group, or creating a “third space,” please do it!

All this is to stay, we don’t know who needs us until we act and if you are thinking about starting a group, or creating a “third space,” please do it! You don’t know how important your desire may be for someone else too! When I started this writing group, I was doing something small for myself, but if Cincinnati Writers Group is enabling someone to write their first book (or 5th book) and if it’s granting someone the opportunity to make friends in a new city, it is bigger than I imagined.

Relationships are the foundation of artistry and democracy – these both matter solely in the context of human relationships. If we don’t share art with each other, it doesn’t matter. The same with democracy. We often hear that democracy dies in darkness. Is there anything darker than self-elected isolation? Why should we try to preserve and uphold “the will of the people,” if we don’t genuinely know people?

Relationships are the foundation of artistry and democracy. Why should we try to preserve and uphold “the will of the people,” if we don’t genuinely know people?

The foundations of relationships are local, face-to-face interactions. At best, tech companies can supplement these. At worst, they destroy them while they imitate them. If we keep seeking complete, in-person friendships and reject tech’s false imitations of relationships, tech companies will not last. Perhaps you feel that domination by AI and Big Tech is inevitable. It need not be so! There is nothing inevitable about Big Tech’s domination and it too may fall.

Whatever you mourn that has been lost since the pandemic, you are not alone. Though the pandemic shattered many of our bonds, there are others looking for new bonds and new ways to connect. Emily often reminds us that a school of fish changes direction when one fish takes a turn, then a second follows, and a third, and all of the sudden the whole school of fish is headed to a new destination.

Let us hold spaces open and preserve whole relationships that grow face-to-face against the compartmentalized pseudo-relationships that are “cultivated” online. If you are here reading this, all the way to the end, perhaps you are craving more in-person events. Let the end of this essay be an exhortation to you to go find or make your own group! If you’re craving it, others are too. It may surprise you who they are!

Sincerely,

Hal

P.S. If you live in Cincinnati, join us!

P.S. from Emily: If you know of a bigger space for the Cincinnati Writer’s Group, let me or Hal know!