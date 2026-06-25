First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Freed's avatar
Richard Freed
2d

Thank you Emily and Joe. That's really scary. This shows how quickly things can go south when kids use AI in school. AI has been found to "help" young people kill themselves and corporations have lost in court as a result. What happens when school-provided AI encourages a student to be romantic with a classmate and things go bad? Schools are likely to held legally and financially responsible.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Cherkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture