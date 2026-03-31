Note from Emily: Valerie recently reached out to me to share this piece and I am pleased to share her words with you today. As a former English teacher myself, I believe that those of us who teach reading and writing skills see the acute threats posed by GenAI and “humanoid” robots— reading and writing are deeply personal pursuits and teaching and learning occurs in the context of human, flesh-and-bone relationships. When we displace both with bots and technology, we displace thinking and learning. Things are definitely changing, however. I’ve noticed hundreds of new downloads on my Unplug EdTech Toolkit in just the past few weeks alone.

Valerie’s piece also appeared as an Op-Ed in the Anchorage Daily News.

Image credit: Getty Images

Last Wednesday, cable news and social media lit up with what was described as a historic moment: Melania Trump walking alongside a humanoid robot.

The machine, designed by Figure AI to assist with domestic chores like laundry and dishes, was unveiled at an education summit.

An education summit.

On the very same day, headlines detailed a landmark legal reckoning: Meta and Google were found liable in a case linking their platforms — Instagram and YouTube — to serious mental health issues among users.

If that juxtaposition feels jarring, it should. On one hand, the United States appears ready to confront the consequences of a decades-long experiment in exposing our youth to a stream of short-form content where harmful material has too often gone unchecked. On the other hand, we are still rushing headlong toward the next wave of technological advancements with a familiar naivete about its potential harms.

We have been here before.

One can only hope there will be less collateral damage to our children than what social media has already wrought. But any English teacher familiar with Isaac Asimov’s “The Fun They Had” can tell you: it doesn’t end well.

Written in 1951, Asimov’s story imagines a future in which children no longer attend school together. Instead, they sit alone in their homes, learning from machines that deliver lessons tailored to each student’s level. There are no classmates, no shared laughter, and no unstructured, spontaneous moments of creation. Learning may be efficient and individualized, but it is profoundly empty.

Near the end of the story, two children discover a printed book describing schools of the past. Real schools. Places filled with other children and human teachers. Places where learning was messy, social, and collaborative. Their surprise takeaway was not that this environment was primitive, but that it was rich. They find themselves wishing they could have experienced it.

That future, unfortunately, no longer feels speculative.

In many classrooms across America today, students sit behind Chromebooks, tethered more to screens than to one another. Ed-tech companies have spent years persuading educators, administrators and lawmakers that “personalized learning” platforms and app-based instruction would accelerate achievement.

But the promised transformation has not materialized.

Researchers like Jared Cooney Horvath have raised serious concerns about the cognitive impact of screen-based learning. Horvath argues in The Digital Delusion that “the result is unmistakable: falling performance, fractured attention, and the slow erosion of rigorous thought.” His work builds on Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation which shows that children who spend more of their time on screens are at a greater risk for anxiety and depression.

Parents are taking note. Across the country, grassroots movements are pushing back: advocating for phone-free schools and calling for a return to teacher-led, rather than Chromebook-based instruction. Districts in New York and California have begun reevaluating their dependence on devices, while some parents are opting out of screen based learning altogether.

This is not nostalgia. It is course correction.

Asimov once warned that the greatest danger to humanity was not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge, and he voiced concern about humanity’s willingness to abandon reason for comfortable illusions. Watching Melania Trump enter a summit focused on expanding access to educational tools alongside a robot felt symbolic of where American education is headed. The spectacle of it all invites us to believe the myth that newer technology produces better outcomes in the classroom despite mounting evidence suggesting the opposite.

We should know better by now.

The question is not whether technology belongs in our lives or even in our schools. It is whether we have the discipline to set boundaries, to decide where it enhances human development and where it diminishes it.

A humanoid robot does not belong at the center of an educational vision. Not when children are already struggling to connect, to focus, to think deeply and independently. Not when the last great technological wave aimed at them is only now being reckoned with in courtrooms.

We do not need more machines promising to optimize childhood. We need more adults willing to protect it.

It is time — for parents, educators and policymakers alike — to see the robot to the door.

Author Bio: Valerie Sawicki-Bellomo is a freelance writer and former English teacher with 11 years of experience in NYC schools. Her author website can be found here.