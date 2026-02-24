It’s time to talk about EdTech.

Schools are handing children as young as five years old iPads and Chromebooks, gamified learning apps, and now AI tutors and chatbots in the name of education. But these unproven, untested, and unsafe products pose serious risks to children, education, and democracy.

Join Emily for a FREE webinar on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST.

This webinar will cover:

What EdTech is (and what it’s not)

Why EdTech isn’t actually improving learning outcomes

The risks and harms posed by EdTech

Actionable steps you can take

This is not about being anti-technology; it’s about aligning any technology used by children with the science of learning, child development, safety, and the law. Emily will guide you through what you need to know about EdTech and what you can do to address it. You will leave feeling informed, empowered, and motivated to make changes to protect children, education, and democracy.

About the speaker: Emily Cherkin, writer, teacher, speaker, and The Screentime Consultant, recently testified before the United States Senate on the impact technology has had on childhood. A former middle school English teacher and current faculty member at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy, she is the author of The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family and is actively writing her second book on EdTech.

Note: AI notetakers will not be allowed in this webinar. AI notetakers have been scraping webinars and posting them online without consent. Come as a human or watch the recording later!