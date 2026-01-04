Jan. 13 Part 2 of WEBINAR with Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath and Emily Cherkin on Jared's new book: "The Digital Delusion"
How Classroom Technology Harms Our Kids' Learning-- and How to Help Them Thrive Again: Part 2!!
Over 100 people showed up for Part 1 of this webinar on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, when educational neuroscientist Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath joined me in conversation for a webinar to discuss his new book, “The Digital Delusion: How Classroom Technology Harms Our Kids’ Learning— and How to Help Them Thrive Again.”
So we are doing Part 2 on Tuesday, January 13 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST/5 PM GMT to continue the conversation!
First Fish Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A few items of note:
If you haven’t read Jared’s book yet, go and do that. Not because it is required to attend this webinar (it’s not), but because it is required reading to understand the battle we’re up against in 2026.
If you haven’t viewed Part 1 of the webinar, you can do that here, but it is not required to participate in Part 2.
Last time, we only had five days to promote this webinar and over 100 people showed up. This time, we’ve created a registration link and given folks lots of notice. PLEASE SHARE THIS LINK FAR AND WIDE:
As we did last time, we will keep the chat off until the end because it is distracting, but we will try and leave time for Q and A. So come prepared with your questions and we will do our best to answer them all.
If you have any questions, comments, or thoughts, please add them below.
THINGS ARE CHANGING! KEEP SWIMMING!
e
First Fish Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.