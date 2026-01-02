Designed by Braden Brook of Rounded Corner design . No GenAI crap here, folks.

I hear from so many parents who feel alone in this fight against EdTech. I don’t just mean in resisting or refusing the 1:1 devices, but in feeling like they are totally alone in even wondering about it.

But here’s the thing— so many people tell me they feel alone which is just proof that you are not alone.

I know I keep saying this, but it’s true: The tide is turning, the winds are changing, and yes, the fish are swimming…

So finally, after many requests, I have some First Fish merch to share with you so you can share your First Fish pride with others:

First Fish Merch

A few facts about these products—

Being a First Fish is a signal to others— the idea is that wearing this design will draw people into conversation. Even if it’s just “Hey, cool shirt!” that’s a window of opportunity to start talking. The stickers are designed to cover those iPad and Chromebook logos. If your kids are forced to use these products (or you want to share the message on your own devices), let’s go ahead an put a fish on top of that Apple or Chromebook logo. (Chromebook logos vary in size, so you might need to order two stickers to cover it fully!). The t-shirts are designed so that even if you are wearing a blazer or open jacket, the school of fish is visible. The idea was that if you go testify at a school board meeting, the fish will be visible above the podium and hopefully on camera. I am selling them at cost. I want to be paid for my speaking and writing efforts, not t-shirt sales. So they are as affordable as print-on-demand t-shirts can be ($20) and my plan is to keep it this way forever. These were designed by a human. I hired an actual designer to build it out for me (he also designed my newest logo— check out his work here). I refuse to use GenAI and I believe in paying people for their original work.

Right now I just have t-shirts and stickers, but if you are interested in other merch (sweatshirts? notepads? mugs?) please let me know and I’ll add more.

Thanks everyone. Keep on swimming!