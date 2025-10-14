NOTE FROM EMILY: As always, please modify any text or language to best fit your family’s situation. Also remember to please approach schools and teachers with respect, kindness, and clarity. Start by assuming best intentions before escalating.

Please see my full Unplug EdTech Toolkit here for more information.

To: Principal/School Administrator

CC: Guidance Counselor/Advisor/Teachers/School Board

Subject Line: FOLLOW UP to our request to opt out from 1:1 Device program & related EdTech at for 20__-20__ School Year

Dear _______________,

Thank you for your time. Perhaps it would be helpful to explain a bit about why we are opting out of EdTech. Essentially, we have three big concerns for and every child in __________ (School Name or District):

1. Too much of education has shifted from books to screens. Children now spend 7.5 hours looking at screens per day on average outside of school. We are concerned about the fact that ’s school experience has moved to a screen and away from paper and books. We want to flip that back.

2. EdTech curricula do not improve kids’ learning. The scant evidence in support of EdTech has mostly been funded by the EdTech companies themselves (see this UNESCO report). Additionally, there are several myths about the effectiveness of EdTech products that need to be challenged.

3. Data breaches are a very real threat. We are very concerned about the way ________’s data will be used by EdTech platforms. We know that invasive data mining practices are harmful to children. See the Internet Safety Labs for excellent independent research on student data privacy issues. We are looking for a pathway for our child to get an education that is on paper and doesn’t put their privacy at risk.

Importantly, we don’t want this to create undue burdens for their teacher(s) or school, even though we recognize that teachers may bear the brunt of this. Unfortunately, too much reliance on technology in education also threatens the teaching profession itself, as evidenced by the teacher records caught up in the PowerSchool data breaches last year. We know we are not the only parents with these concerns, even if we are some of the first to request it. We are hopeful that we can partner with you on solutions to improve the educational experience for all children in our district.

Our hope is that our child, ___________, can successfully attend school next year without use of a 1:1 platform or digital curricula via a school-issued device.

Many thanks for your time,

_____________ (Your Name/Phone Number/Email)