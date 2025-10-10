NOTE FROM EMILY: As always, please modify any text or language to best fit your family’s situation. Also remember to please approach schools and teachers with respect, kindness, and clarity. Start by assuming best intentions before escalating.

When it comes to opting out, please note that this burden falls unfairly on teachers. This is wrong, and we’re fighting this too. But it is what will happen, so please approach your teachers with kindness. You may find that many of them share your concerns, but feel unable to speak out.

Please see my full Unplug EdTech Toolkit here for more information.

To: Teachers

CC: Guidance Counselor/Principal

Subject Line: RE: Request to opt out from 1:1 Device program & related EdTech

Dear ___________ (Teacher name),

We wanted to first thank you for being a teacher and let you know how much we’ve enjoyed being at ______________ School. Our child, <student name> ,<say something positive about your child’s school experience/what they enjoy/what they look forward to>.

We wanted to let you know that we are opting <student name> out of the school-issued devices this year, so will not be using a computer in or for class. <The principal/district staff/other administrators> have also been informed. We will also continue to seek guidance from the district and school leadership on this matter as we feel this is a broader issue that requires more clarity.

We are aware, unfortunately, that this change may result in further burdening you as the teacher, which is unfair, and we apologize for that. We realize that the current curriculum is (choose one) <primarily/all> digital. We wish there were a middle path regarding technology from <school name> and we are continuing to advocate for that in other ways.

With that said, we hope you can see us as your allies and know that we are here to support you as much as we can.

If you’d like to talk more, we’re happy to share more.

Thanks again for everything!

Many thanks for your time,

_____________ (Your Name/Phone Number/Email)