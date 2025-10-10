First Fish Chronicles

Maire
Oct 13

Im a Latin & history teacher who’s extremely grateful for your work. You’ve empowered me to unapologetically “divest” from screens this year and it’s awesome. My world language AND history students are handwriting their work, learning to use the index of their textbooks and love making posters of verb charts, language trees and infographics on historical trends :)

I just want to share the feedback that I don’t think contacting individual teachers with this template is an effective use of time. This is really above their pay grade and it’s going to be on the school administration to figure out how to deal with removing a student from various learning platforms while still keeping track of their records. So, contacting them creates a communication redundancy because teachers will just forward it to admin. I’m involved in leadership with my union local and that would be my advice to any teacher who gets this communication because these kinds of decisions are outside our contract’s purview. If anything, interfacing with a parent about them could end up getting a teacher in trouble for not staying in their lane.

I absolutely think engaging teachers in dialogue about this is a powerful idea - many of us are freaked out about AI and these conversations are a critical organizing tool. But, I think framing it in this context of teacher as an opt-out facilitator could ultimately hamper the process.

Especially for the teachers who are pro-AI (or not very thoughtful about this issue), an email like this is likely to alienate them. So much of the adoption of AI is cloaked in the rhetoric of remedying teacher burnout, and unfortunately a lot of educators are buying into that. So if the conversation starts with “opting out = more work for you” (as much as I appreciate that acknowledgement), it’s likely to put them off the whole thing even more.

Just my very respectfully submitted 2 cents. I’d be really curious to hear what kinds of responses this has gotten from teachers; I could be totally wrong! Also would love to talk further if it’s ever helpful to have a teacher sounding board. Thank you again for all you are doing. Your writing is a critical resource right now and has helped me immensely.

