Letter Template: Informing Teachers of Your Opt Out Intentions
Teachers will bear the brunt of opting out of EdTech. This is wrong and unfair. Here's a letter to write that acknowledges this burden, but holds the line.
NOTE FROM EMILY: As always, please modify any text or language to best fit your family’s situation. Also remember to please approach schools and teachers with respect, kindness, and clarity. Start by assuming best intentions before escalating.
When it comes to opting out, please note that this burden falls unfairly on teachers. This is wrong, and we’re fighting this too. But it is what will happen, so please approach your teachers with kindness. You may find that many of them share your concerns, but feel unable to speak out.
First Fish Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please see my full Unplug EdTech Toolkit here for more information.
To: Teachers
CC: Guidance Counselor/Principal
Subject Line: RE: Request to opt out from 1:1 Device program & related EdTech
Dear ___________ (Teacher name),
We wanted to first thank you for being a teacher and let you know how much we’ve enjoyed being at ______________ School. Our child, <student name> ,<say something positive about your child’s school experience/what they enjoy/what they look forward to>.
We wanted to let you know that we are opting <student name> out of the school-issued devices this year, so will not be using a computer in or for class. <The principal/district staff/other administrators> have also been informed. We will also continue to seek guidance from the district and school leadership on this matter as we feel this is a broader issue that requires more clarity.
We are aware, unfortunately, that this change may result in further burdening you as the teacher, which is unfair, and we apologize for that. We realize that the current curriculum is (choose one) <primarily/all> digital. We wish there were a middle path regarding technology from <school name> and we are continuing to advocate for that in other ways.
With that said, we hope you can see us as your allies and know that we are here to support you as much as we can.
If you’d like to talk more, we’re happy to share more.
Thanks again for everything!
Many thanks for your time,
_____________ (Your Name/Phone Number/Email)
First Fish Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Im a Latin & history teacher who’s extremely grateful for your work. You’ve empowered me to unapologetically “divest” from screens this year and it’s awesome. My world language AND history students are handwriting their work, learning to use the index of their textbooks and love making posters of verb charts, language trees and infographics on historical trends :)
I just want to share the feedback that I don’t think contacting individual teachers with this template is an effective use of time. This is really above their pay grade and it’s going to be on the school administration to figure out how to deal with removing a student from various learning platforms while still keeping track of their records. So, contacting them creates a communication redundancy because teachers will just forward it to admin. I’m involved in leadership with my union local and that would be my advice to any teacher who gets this communication because these kinds of decisions are outside our contract’s purview. If anything, interfacing with a parent about them could end up getting a teacher in trouble for not staying in their lane.
I absolutely think engaging teachers in dialogue about this is a powerful idea - many of us are freaked out about AI and these conversations are a critical organizing tool. But, I think framing it in this context of teacher as an opt-out facilitator could ultimately hamper the process.
Especially for the teachers who are pro-AI (or not very thoughtful about this issue), an email like this is likely to alienate them. So much of the adoption of AI is cloaked in the rhetoric of remedying teacher burnout, and unfortunately a lot of educators are buying into that. So if the conversation starts with “opting out = more work for you” (as much as I appreciate that acknowledgement), it’s likely to put them off the whole thing even more.
Just my very respectfully submitted 2 cents. I’d be really curious to hear what kinds of responses this has gotten from teachers; I could be totally wrong! Also would love to talk further if it’s ever helpful to have a teacher sounding board. Thank you again for all you are doing. Your writing is a critical resource right now and has helped me immensely.