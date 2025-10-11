NOTE FROM EMILY: As always, please modify any text or language to best fit your family’s situation. Also remember to please approach schools and teachers with respect, kindness, and clarity. Start by assuming best intentions before escalating.

When it comes to opting out, there can be wide regional variations in what is allowed, impacted in many ways due to standardized testing requirements (some states in the U.S. do not allow testing opt-outs, for example). I strongly encourage you to refuse “No, you can’t opt out” as the end of the conversation. Ask follow up questions, ask for the research that backs up the claims, ask for clarification about how products are used.

Please see my full Unplug EdTech Toolkit here for more information.

Date: _____________

To: Principal/School Administrator

Cc: Guidance Counselor/Advisor/Teachers/School Board

Dear _____________,

We are writing to request a necessary change for our child ________________

(student # ______/incoming grade_____) for the 20__-20__school year.

Our child will no longer be participating in _______________ School’s 1:1 device program. This includes not only the device itself, but also the accompanying digital tools such as any learning management system, digital curriculum, online grading portals, digital standardized testing or mental health assessments, and platforms that address career or college readiness.

Like you, we value education and childhood, and we want to ensure that children are in learning environments and using tools that prioritize both in developmentally appropriate ways.

We have seen our child’s school experience change with his/her increased use of screen-based technology. While we are not opposed to all forms of technology in school, we are concerned that screens are too frequently being put before skills.

We are aware of the argument that children “need technological skills to be prepared for the future.” However, we know that other critical skills are needed first, such as executive function, critical thinking, and in-person communication. We also know that research increasingly shows that children learn better when they write on paper and read physical books.

We recognize the potential burden our request may place on individual teachers, and we wish this were not ultimately their responsibility. We support the school in finding other solutions to providing our child with the materials our child needs to participate in ___________ School’s learning experiences. We trust that no retaliatory or punitive actions are taken against our family because of our request.

Please let us know if you have any questions.

All the best,

_____________ (Your Name/Phone Number/Email)