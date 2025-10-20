Letter Template: What to Say When School Says Your Child Has Been "Misusing" Tech
Has your school or teacher emailed to say your child is "misusing" school-issued technology? Here's a sample letter template of how to respond!
NOTE FROM EMILY: As always, please modify any text or language to best fit your family’s situation. Also remember to please approach schools and teachers with respect, kindness, and clarity. Start by assuming best intentions before escalating.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to First Fish Chronicles to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.