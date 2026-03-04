Live - Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan on Thoughtful Tech for Ed

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript62Live - Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan on Thoughtful Tech for EdA recording from Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan's live videoEmily Cherkin and Jeremy CaplanMar 04, 202662ShareTranscriptGet more from Emily Cherkin in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFirst Fish ChroniclesSubscribeAuthorsEmily CherkinJeremy CaplanWrites Wonder Tools SubscribeRecent Posts"The Deep Learning Wasn't Coming:" How One School Librarian Went from Pro-Tech to Slow-TechFeb 26 • Emily CherkinOpt Out Curious? Learning about opting out of EdTech from a parent who's done it.Nov 18, 2025 • Emily Cherkin