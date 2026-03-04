First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live - Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan on Thoughtful Tech for Ed

A recording from Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan's live video
Emily Cherkin's avatar
Jeremy Caplan's avatar
Emily Cherkin and Jeremy Caplan
Mar 04, 2026
Get more from Emily Cherkin in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Cherkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture