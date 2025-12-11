Join us for Office Hours with Jared Cooney Horvath on 12/18/25!

Hello First Fish!

This week’s office hours will be on Thursday, December 18th at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST and we will be joined by educational neuroscientist Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, who may already be familiar to you if you attended our webinar on Dec. 9th. Jared is an expert on why the EdTech experiment has failed and what we need to do to reclaim our classrooms. His new book is excellent and can be found here!

Writing and speaking and bringing in special guest experts is my way of continuing to be a “teacher” even when I don’t have my own full-time classroom anymore. Our school of first fish is growing, and your paid support of this account is making it possible for me to write more, speak more, teach more! So THANK YOU.

I hope you can join me and Jared for Office Hours— I promise a high energy, informative, and fun experience. Come with your questions or leave them in the comments below.

Jared is an expressive teacher!

The Zoom link to join Office Hours under the paywall line below. (And if you’d like to join but aren’t yet a paid member, become a paid member— we’d love to have you!)

See you there!

Emily