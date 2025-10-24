In the Spring of 2025 I was invited to teach a seminar on EdTech, Social Media, and Data Privacy at the Evans School of Public Policy at the University of Washington (my undergraduate alma mater).

I established these three rules immediately, and they continue in my class today:

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are not allowed*; Paper and pencils are the only required pieces of technology; If students so wish, they can handwrite their papers and turn them in by hand, instead of typing it directly or uploading them into the University’s learning management system (one caveat— handwriting must be legible).

I don’t see any of these rules as particularly revolutionary. Even though I am two decades removed from my own university days, I remain grateful for the college-ruled notebooks I filled using my favorite thin-tipped ink pens; the blue books we used for exams (how my hand would cramp on exam days!); and the ability we had to just listen, free of digital distractions, during class (something that wasn’t even an option 20+ years ago— I only had a desktop computer in my dorm room).

Thankfully, none of my students have objected so far and in fact, many seemed to embrace the boundaries. (The class only meets an hour a week, so the burden is light). If anything, I wanted to invite my students to think about what it could be like to experience a class without phones thwarting our focus, with only the pacing of a pencil and paper to guide our note-taking. In fact, one student told me recently that she wishes more of her classes had the no-technology rule, because it was “so nice to see each other’s faces and have discussions.”

As the instructor, I also couldn’t bear to grade and assess student papers within a digital platform. I hate reading on a screen. So I printed them off. I assumed this is what most of my colleagues were doing, but when I handed back student papers with my handwritten comments on it, several students said it was the first time in college they had received handwritten feedback from a teacher.

Maybe this isn’t astonishing news to those who’ve been in higher ed for the past decade or so (either as a student or an educator), but it made me feel like I had woken up in an alternate reality— and one that made zero sense from a learning and teaching perspective. The only feedback most of my students were receiving came in the form of “comments” on virtual documents within learning portals. No handwritten comments, no physical moment of connection while handing back papers. Talk about disconnect.

It also occurred to me that this further separation from teacher to student, analog to digital signified such loss— the loss of the documentation of the learning process, a loss of the cultural experience of college, of our own personal learning path, of the value we used to place on the tangible and tactile experiences of our educational world— the crumpled first drafts, the report cards we hid from our parents, the papers we pinned to the fridge. Now it all lives in an digital cloud— accessible to no one except the tech companies who built the tools (and who are now likely using our labor and words to train their AI products) and perhaps unavailable to us to post-college. (What happens when a student wants to look back at a paper she wrote, post-graduation? If students don’t have hard copies, can they even still login to their university learning management portal to see it once they’ve graduated? And if they can, does that mean the tech company is still collecting data about users who have long since left college?!)

Though I’ve been thinking about writing this essay for a while, this week’s recent AWS outage crippled our university’s learning management system, rendering digital lesson plans, online reading assignments, and grading portals completely useless and inaccessible. One student told me that during the outage day, many teachers felt panicked and unsure of how to manage this loss of access. (And one principal from the news story linked above noted “Technology is great when it works. When it doesn’t, it’s tough for teachers to be upfront in the classrooms, trying to navigate those tech issues.”)

I struggle to understand this. I have only been out of the classroom ten years, but I find myself shocked that we have come to a point where a teacher feels he cannot teach without digital products or connectivity. Do we no longer print off our own syllabi as guides for our course discussions or use handwritten notes ourselves? Do we rely solely on digital assessments of “learning” as a way to measure student “success” or “achievement”? Can we not think from our own minds, our own expertise (we’re hired as university educators— that means we know things!) to generate class conversations and discussions?!

This will not be the first system outage nor will it be the last (in fact, I predict it will only get much more likely the more we embed “learning” and “teaching” into digital products that rely on the internet, and apparently I’m not the only one thinking about this). But have we come so far away from utilizing our skills as educators to pivot, flex, or adapt to the unexpected, and are we so embedded in our use of tech products in education that we cannot fathom “teaching” without it?! I loved that even if I taught five 7th grade English classes in a single day, no two were alike and nothing was ever boring. Has over reliance on digital tools erased our ability to see these moments of outage as a beneficial and good experiences…indeed, what “teaching” truly is and has been for centuries?

To be clear, no shade towards my university and higher education colleagues here. I would welcome your perspective on this, as I imagine there are many other significant systemic factors that have changed teaching at the college level, just as I have witnessed massive changes with how “teaching” works in K-12 education too.

But as I’ve said before and will say again, just because we can access these tools and products, does it mean we should?

I will end this piece by posing three questions to consider when we decide to utilize a digital product for teaching and learning. (These are also the same three questions I encourage parents to consider when contemplating handing over a digital product to a child.)

What do we gain? What do we lose or replace? What do we model?

There is absolutely a place for technology in education, but I am hard-pressed to see that in its current form such products provide more benefit or gains than they present risks and harms. Similarly, we are displacing or replacing the skills that do matter to future success and achievement— such as critical thinking— in favor of the convenience of a digital product. And finally, teachers and educators, what message do we want to send to our students about how we want technology to dictate our lives? The power will go out, the system outages will occur— what are the takeaways we want our students to have from these experiences? That without tech all is lost and chaotic and hopeless, or that moments without tech provide us an opportunity, a gift, an experience to model something new, different, and potentially better?

*Note: For students with accommodations, of course, there are exceptions to the no-tech rule. But the exception is not the rule.