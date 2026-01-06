My informal and unofficial focus group for “The Amazing Generation” (they had to share the one copy I had). But yay for reading, right!?

Our local parenting magazine, ParentMap, asked me to write a review of Jon Haidt and Catherine Price’s new book for kids and teens— inspired by the research of The Anxious Generation but written to empower a younger audience.

I also asked my 14-year-old and her friend to read it and offer their feedback.

My takeaway? Haidt and Price do a great job calling out the tech giants for their manipulative and sneaky design features that make phones and social media so addictive, but they missed an opportunity to call out the issues with EdTech too.

For my full review, please visit this link on ParentMap!