Note from Emily: I provided testimony (for a second time!) at a listening session before the National Telecommunications and Information Agency today about how to spend Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funds saved by recent reforms. Over 1,300 people registered to testified. I encouraged lawmakers to use these excess funds to study the effects of EdTech harms on children.

My name is Emily Cherkin. I am a writer, teacher, and speaker. I do not accept funding from technology companies for my work.

I recently testified before the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on the threat educational technology poses to children.

In 2013, Bill Gates said, “We won’t know for ten years” if investing in EdTech will improve learning. A decade plus later, the EdTech industry is worth $400 billion, but children today are less cognitively capable than we were at their age.

Today, nearly 90% of American public schools give children internet-connected devices for “learning,” but test scores and skills have been falling since we started handing out Chromebooks. Pre-kindergarteners now read the numeral “11” as “pause”-- like the pause button. Young children think “Click and Subscribe” means “goodbye” because that’s how YouTube videos end. Teenagers can purchase drugs using their school laptops.

The NTIA has a unique opportunity to tackle these problems and those raised in the December listening session by using these funds to reclaim education from technology companies.

Specifically, the NTIA should:

Fund peer-reviewed, independent research about the harms of EdTech; Audit EdTech products, especially around their use of algorithms and gamification; and Pilot technology-free classrooms or schools to show we can do things differently.

Ten years ago, we took a “wait and see” approach with social media. This week, social media executives are in court as the harms of their products have become impossible to ignore.

We cannot afford to make this same mistake with education technology.

As you hear testimony today from parties who might seek to spend more money on tech-based solutions, let me suggest this: If we’re going to continue to experiment on children with AI and EdTech in schools, at the very least we should be assessing the damage.

“Let me suggest this: If we’re going to continue to experiment on children with AI and EdTech in schools, at the very least we should be assessing the damage.” —Emily Cherkin, testimony before NTIA

Like social media and smartphones, the use of internet-connected devices in schools presents numerous risks to children because the business model of EdTech and Big Tech are the same and fundamentally at odds with healthy child development.

I urge the NTIA to use these resources to reclaim education from technology companies, and return it to children, before it’s too late.

Thank you.