Note from Emily: I was honored to be invited to provide testimony for a listening session before the National Telecommunications and Information Agency today. This morning I decided to add an important sentence to my testimony: “I do not accept funding from tech companies for the work I do.” Not that they’ve reached out, but I don’t mean just Big Tech companies like Meta— I mean that I do not endorse products, apps, “safe” phones, “child-friendly AI” (ha), parental controls, or “educational” games. Why? Because, as I state in my testimony, the business models of both EdTech and Big Tech are fundamentally at odds with healthy child development. I reject the notion that there is such a thing as a safe internet-connected device for children, because the internet is not safe for children. Period.

Delivered during NTIA Listening Session, December 10, 2025

My name is Emily Cherkin. I am on faculty at the University of Washington Evans School of Public Policy and I just returned from London where I testified before Parliament about the harms EdTech poses to children. I want to be clear up front: I take no funding from tech.

My message to this body is simple: at its very core, EdTech is Big Tech and both are fundamentally at odds with healthy child development. I implore the NTIA to request funding disclosures from speakers today, especially those who push for more tech for children, because EdTech is breaking education. These products are inequitable, unsafe, and often funded by Big Tech. Beware the pro-EdTech messaging you hear today because much of this propaganda benefits tech companies, not children.

EdTech will not “close the achievement gap.” It will widen it. The solution to overcrowded class sizes and teacher burnout is not more tech. More tech does not mean “better learning.” EdTech products destroy focus, steal attention, and displace relationships. Students need teachers, not technology.

EdTech creates new “digital divides.” Safer versions of EdTech cost more. Monetizing safety and privacy means under-resourced schools receive less safe versions of the product. This is inequitable and means that privileged children get human teachers, while poor children get chatbots.

We only need to look where technology executives themselves send their children – to nature-based, low-tech schools– to see the truth: those who build and market these products for everyone else’s children make starkly different choices for their own.

EdTech products are unsafe. These products rely on the internet to deliver their services and the internet is not a safe place for children. In school, kindergartens are handed iPads for “learning” and told to “be responsible users” but developmentally-speaking, children lack the cognitive ability to safely navigate the web or regulate their own screen use. Yet via school-issued devices, children can spend hours on YouTube or gaming, when they aren’t being exposed to pornography, pedophiles, suicide videos, or extremist content.

Children’s personal data is collected via EdTech platforms and sold to third parties without informed parental consent. According to Internet Safety Labs, 96% of EdTech platforms sell children’s data. I am currently the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit that alleges these exact claims against PowerSchool, a $6 billion EdTech company owned by Bain Capital.

Embedding GenAI tools into existing EdTech platforms further exposes children to newer and bigger risks. A.I. tutors are A.I. chatbots and the emerging evidence of harm due to use of chatbots by children is deeply concerning. Just as there is no such thing as a safe cigarette, there is no such thing as safe GenAI for children, despite the persuasive marketing you may be hearing. Don’t fall for it.

It is critical that this body sees the existential risk posed by giving such products to children and calling it education. The degradation of skills and risks to safety and privacy poses a direct threat to democracy itself and we must ask why such tools are being given to children with vulnerable brains in the name of education in the first place.

For nearly two decades now we’ve been told that giving children laptops and internet access for school is progress. In fact, it is a giant step backwards.

-Emily Cherkin, M.Ed., First Fish Chronicles