As the new school year resumes, parents, educators, and lawmakers are grappling with the challenges presented by EdTech product use in schools.



Join Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant and author of First Fish Chronicles, and Andrew Liddell, attorney and cofounder of The EdTech Law Center, on Friday, August 28 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST, for a live question-and-answer webinar to address questions and concerns relating to EdTech and the law.

REGISTER HERE

We will solicit questions during the registration process and answer as many as we can live during the webinar. Please share with your networks!



Free to attend. Registration required. If you can’t make it live, register anyway and we will send you a link to the recording.

Thank you and see you there!

-Emily and Andy