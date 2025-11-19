spoiler alert: this little guy may be joining our family soon… :)

Thank you so much for continuing to show up, read these essays, and swim out into the world to fight your good fight. Things are changing— it’s not just a feeling, it is what I am hearing and seeing over and over again.

In fact, the reason I can’t host Office Hours this week is because I am boarding a flight to London tomorrow to testify before members of Parliament on Monday, Nov. 24 on the topic of EdTech and GenAI in schools. I have been working with several activists in the UK, including the amazing Sophie Winkleman, whose speech earlier this year has garnered nearly 2 million views, as well as my colleagues from the EdTech Law Center and several other brilliant and wonderful people.

I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and I know I can deliver a powerful warning to British lawmakers about the risks posed by EdTech and GenAI (America, I hope you’re listening!)

This work is hard. However, since I transitioned in October from running a business to running an un-business, I am much, much happier and much less stressed. Writing, speaking, and teaching brings me joy. (Marketing, sales cycles, and chasing leads does not.)

