By Calvin Odera, Nairobi, Kenya

Young girl rollerskating in Kenya. Photo by Calvin Odera

Note from Emily: Calvin first reached out to me on LinkedIn in February of 2025 to share his concerns about technology use among youth in his home country, Kenya. Calvin is many things as you can see from his profile: Founder of Digital Health And Education Network-Kenya (DHEN-K); a Children & Youth Educator; a Community Organizer and Mobilizer; a Writer, and Speaker; a Mental Health and Digital Wellness Advocate. Since his first message we have spent many hours on Zoom calls, discussing the impacts of technology and smartphones on the youth of Kenya. He told me about the 1:1 devices being provided to Kenyan children in schools lacking basic infrastructure. In October of 2025, Calvin and I were both invited to speak at the World Inclusion Congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan. We got to meet each other in person, and spent many more hours talking about our advocacy efforts. Calvin speaks thoughtfully, deliberately, and poetically, and I have learned so much from him. You can read more about Calvin’s work here. I asked him to write a guest essay about how he sees technology changing childhood in Kenya.

Calvin and Emily in Almaty, Kazakhstan, following our keynotes

In 2013, the then Jubilee administration rose to power in Kenya on a campaign slogan: “From analogue to digital” that saw promises of transformation in the education sector by supplying laptops in primary schools.

This was a hastily drafted plan that saw Kenyans lose $248 million U.S. (Ksh 32billion) of taxpayer money to tenderpreneurs who saw an opportunity to betray the trust of a people desperate for better learning for their kids. Just like that it became a pipe dream as they gave promises, then took the cash— with no electricity, water, or proper infrastructure to sustain the vision, a sad attempt at technology advancement by fleecing public resources.

To date, Kenyan digital literacy stands at 29% less the global average, yet Kenyan home-based media and smartphone penetration stands at 143% over and above human population, which means we have more devices than people, but fewer requisite skills to use them.

The high penetration rate of smartphones significantly reflects business ideals rather than true human connection and needs, casting aspersions to the ever-growing digital market that doesn’t really address the digital inclusion quest in the global north.

Kenyan schools are having a Chromebook field day, distributing devices in schools without teachers or proper ecosystems to facilitate holistic learning and human knowledge development. All this points to a successful, high-yielding business model at the expense of the basic learning needs required for children in schools. As more children use devices without guardrails or guidance, more students graduate with little education to produce or withstand life challenges in the job market.

Our forefathers built the countries based on national values, the African spirit of Ubuntu and Harambee. They recognized the real AI— Ancient Intelligence— that prioritized people before profits, protected children against danger, and knew that together we could build empires through cooperation not exploitation. It seems with advancement we have since embraced the other AI— Artificial Intelligence— which is about business-driven, for-profit maximization that does not care about the opportunity costs of technology on our children, let alone the general public.

Though the harms are known and Kenya not only tops the lists in social media activism in Africa, smartphones and ChatGPT use among the youth is very high.

The Jubilee government promised this high level of tech interaction would lead to social wellness, higher economic growth, employment, and improved livelihoods for Kenyan citizens.

But alas, it has been a different story when you get to the ground. The Kenyan unemployment rate has risen, with a 67% unemployment rate among the youth age 15-34, leaving many young people without the skills needed to work and job opportunities to earn.

All this begs the question: Are the devices used in schools actually teaching “21st century skills” or are they part of a money-laundering scheme to enrich tech sycophants who sell addiction and unfulfilled promises?

When schools insist on 1:1 laptops, do the children truly benefit, or is it an easy way to replace the human teacher who trains for life readiness? Are they seeking a quick fix as parents are left to deal with the disruptive tech use at home?

Photo of a Kenyan child’s laptop. Note the Kenyan coat of arms sticker.

While we consider all these, we appreciate that technology has transformed our society in ways we would otherwise not imagined. Nonetheless, that does not require all-around technology adoption which doesn’t match the fiscal realities with social and cultural demands of the people, ignoring the most fundamental needs of children to either meet foreign policy requirements or enrich the few at the taxpayers’ expense.

Reports indicate that children on a daily basis get harassed, sextorted and harmed online. This is a big issue in other parts of the world and tech companies are being taken to task to develop and build safer tech. In Kenya, these harmful acts are difficult to trace and rarely reported. As such, the tech bros continue to make money and benefit from child abuse and the deterioration of children’s social and mental health.

Platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have made little effort to safeguard and protect children by design, delegating the role to parents, guilt-tripping them and not considering they are victims too.

This sense of irresponsibility, lack of accountability and duty of care, coupled with the massive power the tech companies have to surveil leaves parents helpless. While some turn to prayers for deliverance, others resort to witch doctors and seers, as religion become their only hope to cure the “possessed, spoilt, and lazy” children from the spell.

Digital addiction thus becomes a strange reality that is swiftly and steadily sweeping into our homes, presenting itself through disruptive social media use, excessive gaming, and gambling and betting among the older teens and adults, while infants and toddlers are handed screens as toys to play with.

Story times are replaced by binge-watching while the old die lonely with no grandchildren to interact and play with.

Dinner tables become war zones as children prefer their devices more than their meals. As water tastes bitter, screens seems better in their little eyes.

This tug-of-war goes beyond the sitting room to the bedrooms, for children feel more scared in a well-locked room than they do on an unsecured online platform, chatting, scrolling, musing in the dark at a glaring screen, smiling to no one but the screen.

If technology is the cat and we are the mouse, without some kind of warning bell the mouse will never stand a chance.

Who will bell the cat?

Parents, teachers, governments or the children?

But first, who controls the mode of operation and who are the beneficiaries?

As we say in Kenya, the fish starts rotting from the head. When we get to the head, we cure the rot.

Connection sold is never a guarantee for it is pegged on how much we pay; and with technology, we pay in Attention.

As this happens we ask, is this Connection...or are we Not Yet Connected?

Calvin and Emily standing in front of the Kenyan flag (we had both just arrived on red-eye flights and had been awake over 24 hours at this point!)

P.S. from Emily: Calvin and his colleagues are working on a volunteer basis to reach communities. If you are interested in supporting their work, please let me know and I can assist you in connecting directly with Calvin and DHEN-K.

Resources Calvin shared: