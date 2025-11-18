Opt Out Curious? Learning about opting out of EdTech from a parent who's done it.

Note: This video was originally published on my website on April 30, 2025.

As you may be aware from the description of my Substack, my not-so-subtle goal is to get Big Tech out of education (EdTech is just Big Tech in a sweater vest, after all.) I don’t just speak and write about it— I am also walking my walk by serving as the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against PowerSchool, Inc. and by opting my own child out of many EdTech products at her school.

In an effort to support parents in helping chip away at this challenge, I created my Unplug EdTech Toolkit in the summer of 2024 and posted it in on website that fall. Since then, it has been downloaded thousands of times and new downloads come in daily.

This tells me that parents want solutions. While my book, The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family, focuses primarily on the parenting side of screentime, the Epilogue (my favorite chapter in the book) sets up Act II of my work: EdTech and what parents can do. This Substack serves as resource for many of the essays and resources I’ve created around EdTech.

But before I am a writer or speaker on this topic, I am a parent first, and that has meant confronting these EdTech realities with my own children starting around 2013. (Yes, I’ve been at this that long!).

This webinar dives into four of the big challenges around EdTech, my own timeline of events with my two children relating to EdTech products, and some of the various pathways to opting out that parents can consider (it’s not necessarily an All In vs. All Out approach).

I’m working on a longer essay on this, but in spite of thousands of downloads on a toolkit about opting out, I actually do not believe giving parents the right to opt out via legislation or policy change is the end goal. I see it as the means to an end. More on that in a future essay.

If you’re Opt Out Curious, start by watching this video for strategies about getting started.

e