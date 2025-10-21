NOTE: I recently made a very big change to how I do things. Since 2019, I have operated under the business name “The Screentime Consultant.” I thought it wouldn’t be too hard to put myself out there as a speaker and consultant and hey— get paid for doing it! But that proved to be much more challenging than I realized, even after hiring a fantastic group of people to manage the tasks I really don’t enjoy (like marketing and social media and business operations). So in October of 2025, I sent the following message to my mailing list, and I am reposting it here on Substack to explain the current state of affairs for The Screentime Consultant. Welcome to my un-business. :)

Dear Readers,

I am making a big change.

I am refocusing on my values and returning to what I love most: writing, teaching, and speaking.

Here is why: the stress I am experiencing is taking a physical toll on my health. While standing in my kitchen the other day, the choice was clear: “Quit or die.”

I feel incredibly passionate about the work that I do–writing, speaking, teaching, testifying, consulting, meetings, litigation, travel, research, interviews, and constant conversations around the topic of children, education, and technology that fill my weekdays, evenings, and weekends.

My daughter recently noted, “Mom, this is all you talk about and think about all day long.”

My husband chimed in, “And all evening, too.”

They are right.

I thought that running a business around this work would make this flow, but six years in, my family is self-funding my business entirely out of pocket. I love the team I’ve built, but this isn’t sustainable, and quite honestly, I don’t like running a business. It isn’t in alignment with the things I love about this work and it requires a lot of time and energy.

So I am going to try a different model. An “un-business,” if you will. Many things will stay the same (my website will still be here, I will still do talks, and my advocacy continues).

Here is what is changing.

My redefined mission is to save children, education and democracy by dismantling the EdTech industry through grassroots change. My work is my activism; my activism is my work. I am moving to Substack, First Fish Chronicles: UnPlug EdTech, Save Democracy, where readers can choose to support my work (or not). I will continue to write essays, record videos, and offer webinars. Much of it will be free. Future essays will come from First Fish Chronicles. My website remains, but it is simplified. If you have a question about services, media requests, or just want to drop us a note, the Contact Form is still available. I am reducing my social media presence. If I’m going to talk the talk, I have to walk the walk. Social media is draining, extractive, and benefits tech companies, not humans. My accounts remain; the time I spend in them is decreasing. The T.I.M.E. Collective is going away. My time and energy will go to writing for First Fish Chronicles. All current T.I.M.E. members will receive a separate email about how your account will be transferred into Substack. Thank you so much for your early support and bearing with me as I try new things!

Here’s what you need to do: Nothing! If you are reading this, you are already on my mailing list and our team will automatically transfer you to a Substack subscriber at no cost. If you are interested, for more curated or specialized webinars, you are welcome to choose to become a paid subscriber.

Thank you for your ongoing support, words of encouragement and kindness, and for caring about children, education, and democracy too.

To continue this journey with me, please swim over to First Fish Chronicles. I’ll see you there.

With gratitude,

Emily, First Fish in Chief