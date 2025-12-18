Resources from Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath
If you've been following along, Jared's new book is FLYING off the proverbial shelves. Here are some important resources about Jared's work that you can share, use, and advocate with!
Hello First Fish!!
Jared’s book is making waves— great for all us fish out there!
Like many new books, the Amazon reviews tend to lag behind purchases early on ... so if you’ve already grabbed a copy but haven’t yet had a chance to leave a review, even a short, simple Amazon review goes a long way at this stage and helps the book reach a much wider audience.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G5622DQQ
If you’re looking for more content, here are some links to several recent media appearances, along with a few videos Jared has posted on his YouTube channel that expand on ideas from the book (which include some material that didn’t make it into the final version):
Media Appearances
Ave Maria Radio (Podcast) | Dr. Marcus Peter
Fox News Radio | Brian Kilmeade Show
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1293-brian-kilmeade-show-30996067/episode/dr-jared-horvath-why-schools-should-not-be-giving-kids-ipads-and-laptops-311875880
The Free Press (Article) | Bari Weiss
CBS News 24/7 Mornings (TV)
The Screentime Consultant (Webinar) | Emily Cherkin
ThoughtStretchers Podcast | Drew Perkins
New YouTube Videos
Why Student Choice Can Backfire: EdTech’s Big Mistake
The Digital Literacy Paradox: More Tech = Worse Skills
Paper Beats Screens: Why Students Score Lower on Digital Tests
The Real Reason Why Digital Reading Fails: The Cognitive Map Problem
Do Meta-Analyses Really Show ChatGPT Improves Learning?
Thanks again for the support, encouragement, and conversations this has already sparked.
Fish friends, you are the best!
