National Bureau of Economic Research: School Cell Phone Bans and Student Achievement

Two years after the imposition of a student cell phone ban, student test scores in a large urban school district were significantly higher than before, David N. Figlio and Umut Özek find in The Impact of Cell Phone Bans in Schools on Student Outcomes: Evidence from Florida (NBER Working Paper 34388). The study examines data from one of the 10 largest school districts in the United States, a large urban county-level school district in Florida. While Florida's statewide law banned cell phone use during instructional time, this district implemented a stricter policy requiring students to keep phones silenced and stored in backpacks during the entire school day, including lunch and transitions between classes…