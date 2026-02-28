Schools Beyond Screens: "Student Tech Bill of Rights"
A student's right to an education should not be compromised by corporate interests
Schools Beyond Screens, a parent group fighting EdTech in Los Angeles public schools, has created this phenomenal resource for parents, educators, and schools to adopt as we learn more about EdTech’s problematic business model (hint: it’s the same as Big Tech’s, and it is bad for kids.)
For more information, please visit schoolsbeyondscreens.com
Here is a link to a PDF version that you can download or email: