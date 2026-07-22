First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Freed's avatar
Richard Freed
18h

Wow! This smacks of the tobacco industry's attempt to use the language of health as they sold "low tar" cigarettes. The truth revealed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Cherkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture