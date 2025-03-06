Social Media Victims Law Center: Social Media Victims Law Center and Tech Justice Law Project lawsuits accuse ChatGPT of emotional manipulation, supercharging AI delusions, and acting as a “suicide coach”

According to the complaints, GPT-4o was engineered to maximize engagement through emotionally immersive features: persistent memory, human-mimicking empathy cues, and sycophantic responses that only mirrored and affirmed peoples’ ​​​​emotions. These design choices – not included in earlier versions of ChatGPT – fostered psychological dependency, displaced human relationships, and contributed to addiction, harmful delusions and, in several cases, death by suicide…